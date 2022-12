State Republicans have started impeachment proceedings against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner partially due to the rise in violent crime under his watch.Philadelphia has again failed to stop murders in the city, as it repeats a homicide toll that surpasses 500 deaths.Philadelphia isn't the only city in Pennsylvania to see a higher homicide rate, asBut state Republicans have started impeachment proceedings against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, as The Center Square previously reported , partially due to the rise in violent crime under his watch.Public hearings hosted by the House Select Committee were critical of Krasner, but also of Philadelphia police, city council, and the mayor's office The death toll, and violent crime in general, is already a point of contention for the city's mayoral race. Declared candidates have taken to Twitter and pledged to do more than outgoing Mayor Jim Kenney, who is term-limited."As of Tuesday, there have been 512 homicides this year. That is beyond unacceptable -- it's outrageous," mayoral candidate and former City Councilman Allan Domb tweeted "More than 500 homicides for the second year in a row," mayoral candidate and former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart tweeted . "My heart breaks for our city and the countless people and communities impacted. We can't get back what was lost, but if elected mayor, I promise to turn this around and put an end to the violence devastating our city.""Like last year, Philly recorded 500 homicides," mayoral candidate and former City Councilman Derek Green tweeted . "As the only former prosecutor running for Mayor, we need a leader who has fought crime to make our City safe. #ExpectMoreDeserveBetter.""The firearm-related death rate for young adult males living in the top 10% most violent zip codes in Philadelphia is higher than the risk of combat death was for U.S. troops in both Afghanistan and Iraq," according to a recent study