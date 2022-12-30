Society's Child
Blue crime wave: Philadelphia surpasses 500 murders once again, woke DA Larry Krasner asks to stop impeachment proceedings
Thu, 29 Dec 2022 23:18 UTC
Philadelphia has again failed to stop murders in the city, as it repeats a homicide toll that surpasses 500 deaths. While murders are down compared to a year ago, the level of violence dwarfs recent years, when as few as 277 murders happened in 2016.
As of December 28, 514 people have been victims of homicide in Philadelphia. That number is down 7% from 2021, when a record 562 people died, but higher than the 499 deaths in 2020 and 356 in 2019.
Philadelphia isn't the only city in Pennsylvania to see a higher homicide rate, as Pittsburgh has had similar problems. But state Republicans have started impeachment proceedings against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, as The Center Square previously reported, partially due to the rise in violent crime under his watch.
Public hearings hosted by the House Select Committee were critical of Krasner, but also of Philadelphia police, city council, and the mayor's office.
Since Krasner took office as district attorney in 2018, murders have gone up 46%, if 2022's figure doesn't change. Krasner has traced the homicide increases to the effects of the pandemic, as well as a lack of access to jobs and education.
The death toll, and violent crime in general, is already a point of contention for the city's mayoral race. Declared candidates have taken to Twitter and pledged to do more than outgoing Mayor Jim Kenney, who is term-limited.
"As of Tuesday, there have been 512 homicides this year. That is beyond unacceptable -- it's outrageous," mayoral candidate and former City Councilman Allan Domb tweeted. "I've said it before and I'll say it again: we haven't 'turn[ed] "the curve"' on gun violence as Jim Kenney has said, and we won't without new leadership in City Hall."
"More than 500 homicides for the second year in a row," mayoral candidate and former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart tweeted. "My heart breaks for our city and the countless people and communities impacted. We can't get back what was lost, but if elected mayor, I promise to turn this around and put an end to the violence devastating our city."
"Like last year, Philly recorded 500 homicides," mayoral candidate and former City Councilman Derek Green tweeted. "As the only former prosecutor running for Mayor, we need a leader who has fought crime to make our City safe. #ExpectMoreDeserveBetter."
Many of the shootings in Philadelphia are relegated to a relatively few hot-spot neighborhoods, mostly in north and west Philadelphia. The concentrated nature of the violence means that the risk to youths is incredibly high.
"The firearm-related death rate for young adult males living in the top 10% most violent zip codes in Philadelphia is higher than the risk of combat death was for U.S. troops in both Afghanistan and Iraq," according to a recent study.
On Thursday, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner asked a four-judge Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court panel to stop impeachment proceedings launched against him on November 16 after a vote from the state's House of Representatives.See also:
According to the Associated Press, one of the four judges, Ellen Ceisler, a Democrat, said, "It seems to me that these impeachment proceedings are based on disagreement with public policy and an elected official's discretion. I think that this proceeding could set terrible precedent in the future."
The judicial quartet's makeup is half Republican and half Democrat, with Ceisler counting as one of the latter.
The impeachment stated that Krasner engaged in "misbehavior in office in nature of violation of victims rights," and "misbehavior in office in the nature of violence of the constitution of Pennsylvania by usurpation of the legislative function."
Thursday, Krasner argued that there was no merit behind such claims and also said that the GOP-controlled state general assembly does not have the constitutional power to remove him from office.
Krasner, a Democrat who was re-elected in 2021, is known for progressive policies such as no cash bail and not prosecuting non-violent gun and drug possession crimes. Shootings are up 54 percent in Philadelphia since 2020 and homicides have climbed by 50 percent since Krasner took office. In the wake of the increase in crime, Krasner has called for more gun control. There were a total of seven articles of impeachment alleging Krasner's misconduct, which included his bail policies and lack of prosecuting.
One of the Republican judges on the panel, Judge Patricia McCullough, said, "The problem is you're asking the court to intervene and that is going to set another huge precedent for the people of this commonwealth if the court can usurp its separation of powers principle and stick its hand into a process that the Supreme Court says belongs to the General Assembly. And that's really the issue."
A trial is set for January 18 in the Pennsylvania Senate. The judges did not say when they would announce a ruling.
