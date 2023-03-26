Puppet Masters
'Show some respect': Estonia's PM objects to Russians laughing about West's failing sanctions efforts on the internet
Mriya
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 22:51 UTC
Reader Comments
Latest News
- 'Show some respect': Estonia's PM objects to Russians laughing about West's failing sanctions efforts on the internet
- Ukraine drone attack on airfield 300km inside Russia injures 3, residential buildings damaged
- Expert calls for vitamin B test on dementia patients following meta-analysis showing supplementation is three-times as effective as any drug
- Best of the Web: The Season is Here
- SOTT Focus: 'One Health', ESG & 'Sustainable Development': Inside the WHO's 'Pandemic Treaty'
- UN Rights official concerned over summary executions of POWs by both Russia, Ukraine
- Mystery object found near Nord Stream pipeline could point to culprit
- Ukraine not ready for offensive - Zelensky
- Russia should copy US 'Hague Invasion Act' - top lawmaker
- U.S., Canada reach deal to turn back asylum seekers crossing northern border illegally
- Why's the west paranoid about the Putin-Xi summit?
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal: Exceptionalist Overdrive: US Scorns Russia-China Alliance, Touts US Leadership
- Phillip Washington, Biden's pick to head FAA, withdraws name from nomination
- Universities and the death of merit
- STEVE appears over Bozeman, Montana during most intense geomagnetic storm in nearly 6 years
- Valdai director: The West's standoff with Russia and China is a big opportunity for the world's second-tier powers
- Kremlin spokeswoman Maria Zakharova exposes CNN 'reporter' as propagandist CNN would fire if he weren't
- Why hypersonic missiles DO actually matter
- At least 14 perish in Somalia flash floods
- Coyote injures 2 toddlers in separate attacks in Scottsdale, Arizona
- 'Show some respect': Estonia's PM objects to Russians laughing about West's failing sanctions efforts on the internet
- Best of the Web: The Season is Here
- SOTT Focus: 'One Health', ESG & 'Sustainable Development': Inside the WHO's 'Pandemic Treaty'
- UN Rights official concerned over summary executions of POWs by both Russia, Ukraine
- Mystery object found near Nord Stream pipeline could point to culprit
- Ukraine not ready for offensive - Zelensky
- Russia should copy US 'Hague Invasion Act' - top lawmaker
- Why's the west paranoid about the Putin-Xi summit?
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal: Exceptionalist Overdrive: US Scorns Russia-China Alliance, Touts US Leadership
- Phillip Washington, Biden's pick to head FAA, withdraws name from nomination
- Valdai director: The West's standoff with Russia and China is a big opportunity for the world's second-tier powers
- Kremlin spokeswoman Maria Zakharova exposes CNN 'reporter' as propagandist CNN would fire if he weren't
- Why hypersonic missiles DO actually matter
- Why Manhattan DA's hush money case against Trump doesn't look sexy anymore
- Putin says Russia will station tactical nukes in Belarus
- Poland's PM boasts about €900 million payment for shipping arms to Ukraine
- Biden irked by Kamala Harris not 'rising to occasion' or taking 'anything off his plate'
- Where the $1.3 trillion per year U.S. Military budget goes
- Top official says Pentagon diversity officer won't face discipline for anti-white tweets
- Iraq War 20 years on... Collective western amnesia over Anglo-American crime of century
- Ukraine drone attack on airfield 300km inside Russia injures 3, residential buildings damaged
- U.S., Canada reach deal to turn back asylum seekers crossing northern border illegally
- Universities and the death of merit
- Ford Motors losing billions on electric vehicles
- Bank bailout could cost Swiss taxpayers billions
- Shares of Germany's largest lender plunge over distrust in EU bank sector and fears of contagion
- UK planning to house single male migrants in former army bases, considers disused ferries for others
- Ukrainian special forces getting military targets from CIA satellite
- Lancet pushes dangerous theory that people are worth no more than rats
- Australian deep state 'DE-BANKS' citizen journalist
- Best of the Web: This Stupid Virus
- Bravo! Italians refuse to 'eat ze bugs'
- Trudeau's censorship slammed on opening day of Canada Strong and Free Networking Conference
- Sign of the times: Trans flight attendant dead from suicide after being featured in United Airlines ad
- Seymour Hersh makes new Nord Stream sabotage claim
- Notorious Australian neo-Nazi joins Ukrainian forces to fight Russia - media
- North Korea unveils 'radioactive tsunami' weapon
- UK energy firms profiting from crisis by threatening gov't they will shut off power
- RSPCA sounds alarm on new law that would allow gene-editing on PETS, farm animals, crops
- World Athletics Council bans trans females who experienced male puberty
- Fire reveals Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral was historical first in using iron reinforcements in the 12th century
- Unique and very well-preserved prehistoric engravings found in southwestern Catalonia
- Research team uncovers further ceiling paintings in the temple of Esna, Egypt
- 'Prehistoric' mummified bear discovered in Siberian permafrost isn't what we thought, nor do we know how it got there
- Ancient ring ditch unearthed in Derbyshire, UK
- Ancient structures in the Arabian desert reveal fragments of mysterious rituals
- The world's oldest swords discovered in Turkey
- Magnetic fields to be used to explore submerged civilisations
- Researchers help reveal evidence of rare Romano-Celtic temple near Lancaster Castle
- Oldest reference to Norse god Odin found in Danish treasure
- Roman era sphinx uncovered at Dendera temple complex
- Runes were just as advanced as Roman alphabet writing, says researcher
- World's first horse riders found near the Black Sea
- Ancient Roman 'spike defenses' made famous by Julius Caesar found in Germany
- Minoan civilisation may have used celestial 'star path' navigation techniques
- Archaeologists discover secret chamber inside Great Pyramid of Giza
- Oldest human genome from southern Spain
- Ancient restaurant highlights Iraq's archeology renaissance
- Further details emerge of unknown lineage of ice age Europeans that vanished at end of last ice age
- Evidence of steel tool use during Late Bronze Age in Europe
- STEVE appears over Bozeman, Montana during most intense geomagnetic storm in nearly 6 years
- New experiment translates quantum information between technologies in an important step for the quantum internet
- Eminent Oxford scientist says wind power "fails on every count"
- Oldest evidence of a meteor collision with Earth discovered in Australia
- DNA from Beethoven's hair offers clues to cause of death
- Colossal solar tornado spotted swirling over Sun's surface
- Breakthrough in the understanding of quantum turbulence
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: ChatGPT and the Heralds of AI's Subjugation of Humanity - with Joe Allen
- Chat-GPT pretended to be blind and tricked a human into solving a CAPTCHA
- A 'fire wolf' fish could expand what we know about one unusual deep-sea ecosystem
- Two active volcanoes on Venus revealed in images taken by NASA's Magellan spacecraft 3 decades ago
- Peer-reviewed paper cites Stephen Meyer to critique Darwinian Evolution
- What 'Chornobyl dogs' can tell us about survival in contaminated environments
- Scientists offer evidence that Venus is volcanically active
- New discovery could speed up burn healing
- Webb captures rarely seen prelude to a supernova
- Researcher solves nearly 60-year-old game theory dilemma
- 'Strange metals' operate outside normal rules of electricity
- Hackers can turn Bing's AI chatbot into a convincing scammer, researchers say
- Scientists discover enzyme that can turn air into energy, unlocking potential new energy source
- At least 14 perish in Somalia flash floods
- Coyote injures 2 toddlers in separate attacks in Scottsdale, Arizona
- Lightning kills 350 sheep and goats in Uttarakhand, India
- Massive Aurora Australis solar storm seen over Tasmania, Australia and New Zealand
- At least 23 dead in 'destructive' Mississippi tornado outbreak
- Utah's record snow is so deep it buried measuring equipment
- Auroras shine unusually far south in the US amid strongest solar storm since 2017
- Argentina: Disruptions due to flooding ongoing in parts of Cordoba Province
- Heavy floods hit Port St Johns, South Africa
- Best of the Web: Return of Tulare Lake: Farmland impacted as lake basin fills in Kings County, California
- Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort, California 5th resort to surpass 700 inches snowfall this winter
- Cyclone Freddy flooded 3 African countries, killed 579
- British teenager killed in avalanche while skiing in Switzerland
- Tornado rips through Montebello, California damaging multiple buildings
- Confirmed tornado damages mobile homes in Carpinteria, California
- Pack of dogs kill 5-yr-old in Surat, India - 3rd such incident for the city in 6 weeks
- Brazil - Hundreds displaced after floods in northern states
- 6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Jujuy, Argentina
- At least 13 deaths reported as powerful magnitude 6.5 earthquake rocks Afghanistan, Pakistan and India (UPDATE)
- More than 135,000 power outages reported in California after another atmospheric river brings heavy rain and hurricane-force winds
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (March 21)
- Meteor fireball over the Dakotas and Minnesota on March 23
- Meteor fireball over Arizona and Texas on March 23
- Stunning bolide over south of Spain (March 21)
- Meteor fireball explodes three times over Hungary on March 18
- Meteor fireball over Puerto Rico on March 20
- Meteor fireball over Spain (March 18)
- Meteor fireball over Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada on March 18
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (March 14)
- Meteor fireball over Louisiana and other states on March 15
- Meteor fireball over New Jersey and nearby states on March 14
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and nearby states on March 12
- Meteor fireball over Spain (March 12)
- Best of the Web: Boom! Japanese astronomer catches meteorite smashing into the moon on Feb. 23
- Meteor fireball over Florida on March 12
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (March 8)
- Meteor fireball over Ontario, New York and Pennsylvania on March 9
- Meteor fireball over Canada on March 7
- Meteor fireball over Morocco (March 2)
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (March 2)
- Expert calls for vitamin B test on dementia patients following meta-analysis showing supplementation is three-times as effective as any drug
- Dozens of families damaged by AstraZeneca jab launch legal fight
- Myocarditis spiked 130% in US military in 2021, new data show
- Vaccine-makers prep bird flu shot for humans 'just in case'
- Pfizer, CDC withheld evidence of myocarditis after COVID shots, new documents reveal
- Polio outbreak in Burundi caused by oral vaccine - ABC News
- Did the ivermectin ban cost lives?
- Report linking fluoride to lower IQ in children made public after CDC, HHS tried to block it
- Broken Science Initiative
- Increased mortality in children and adolescents between 2019-2020: Researchers ignore global lockdowns, blame drugs, guns and cars
- Best of the Web: Study: More infant vaccines lead to higher infant mortality
- Bombshell from Germany's Federal Minister of Health
- mRNA vaccine contamination much worse than thought: Jabs "up to 35%" DNA that turns human cells into long-term spike protein factories
- Why isn't the CDC warning parents that masking their kids creates unacceptably high levels of CO2?
- Dissolution of Spike Protein by Nattokinase
- Getting good quality sleep could add several years to your lifespan
- D.C mother sues doctor who secretly gave her children COVID vaccines without consent
- Humans don't hibernate but they do need more sleep in winter, new study suggests
- Best of the Web: mRNA vaccines contain DNA that may turn human cells into long-term spike protein factories - study
- Urgent: mRNAs jabs may have caused tens of millions of serious new health problems worldwide, a huge peer-reviewed study shows
- The win condition: Rethinking one's online life
- Towards building the American lyceum
- Flashback: Reaching for the Mark of the Beast
- Why the mental health of liberal girls sank first and fastest
- Amber Heards all the way down
- Why is everyone so messed up? Carl Jung explains neurosis
- How consciousness in animals could be researched
- The essence of evil
- Mental jigsaw - How AI carves out space in your brain
- The spirit has left us
- What is the Longhouse?
- A history of lost adventure: On the tragic death of the boys' adventure novel
- Neurologists offer explanation for political polarization in societies
- SOTT Focus: Reclaiming Diversity
- Best of the Web: Tonic Intersectionality
- Near-death research slowly fills in the picture
- Brain area necessary for fluid intelligence identified
- Jordan Peterson against the spirit of totalitarianism
- Is life after death incompatible with physics?
- Pre-schoolers, puppets and promise: More evidence kids are smarter than you think
- Pentagon officials suggest alien mothership in our solar system could send mini probes to Earth
- Trucker's dashcam video records creepy ghost-like figure on Arizona highway
- Hundreds of UFO sightings in Southwestern Ontario since the 1990s
- The Day The Earth Stands Still
- Metallic-looking orb is seen flying over Iraqi city of Mosul in 2016 - first ever publicly revealed UFO footage taken by US spy plane in a conflict zone
- Best of the Web: US govt receives more than 350 new UFO reports, mostly from US military personnel
- 'We have nothing' showing UFOs are of alien origin, says US Defense official
- Residents in rural Wisconsin share extraordinary videos of possible UFO sighting
- US nuclear submarine 'buzzed by underwater object' traveling 'faster than speed of sound': Scientist
- Mystery of History - Flight 19, the lost squadron
- UFO releasing smaller UFOs over the Moon?
- FBI conducts "no-knock warrant" at home of owner of website devoted to Area 51
- Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Parrot's big mouth gets Indian men life sentences
- Government demands TikTok stop spying on Americans: 'That's our job'
- Biden assures Americans their bank deposits are safe in Ukraine
- Manhattan DA Bragg announces plan to get Trump elected in 2024
- Hilarious! Elon Musk triggers angry old man Olbermann with tweet
- Democrats warn that anyone watching unedited Jan 6 tapes could arrive at 'unapproved' conclusions
- UK says the Russians sank the Titanic
- Desperate King Charles to ask The Wolfe Tones to play at his coronation
- For convenience, Treasury Secretary Yellen gives Zelensky own key to US Treasury
- Man regrets transitioning to woman after seeing line for restroom
- Southern California covered in 6 feet of Global Warming
- CNN's rating for 'This Morning' jumped 5% without Don Lemon: report
- Hunter asks dad to pick up his paycheck as long as he's in Kyiv
- Biden shatters the World Record
- Tech companies continuing to mine classic dystopian sci-fi novels for ideas
- Exasperated aliens: 'OK, take us to a different leader,' after trying to communicate with Joe Biden
- Nikki Haley officially launches campaign for someone to pick her as Veep
- Biden sends arrangement of fighter jets spelling 'be mine' to Zelensky for Valentine's Day
- Inflation bites: To cover rising costs, Hunter now charging 15% for the 'Big Guy'
- Biden to spend all night in bacta tank in preparation for State Of The Union
Quote of the Day
Why did they force us to close the banks? To instill fear in people. And spreading fear is called terrorism. They are unanimous in their hatred of me, and I welcome their hatred. I shall wear the creditors' loathing with pride.
Recent Comments
It’s like they get off on tricking people. Our new world; being constantly tricked
Over the weekend in new zealand the intolerant left fags violently ran a woman rights speaker with the name Posey Parker, out of the country. May...
@ VooDoo6 Yes indeed!..The death and destruction of a Nation ..Ukraine, no longer will be recognized, as a geographical name, it will probably...
I remember a time I was sitting in a restaurant in France, and a friend who was with me asked the waiter why everyone seemed to dislike Americans....
May the Farce be with you. 🤡🎪 The UN beaming paragon of a hu man death cult catapulting quantum woo bravo sierra as a savior of zu man rights...
Comment: Four days ago Reuters reported that Estonia's PM rejected easing the sanctions: See also: