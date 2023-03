Former President Donald Trump unveiled his new plan Tuesday to "dismantle the deep state" by firing "rogue" bureaucrats and career politicians, according to a new policy agenda video.The former president promises to crack down on government actors working with the media to conjure up "false narratives," that may result in criminal charges. Trump Trump would continue to move departments of the bureaucracy outside of Washington, like when his administration moved the Bureau of Land Management to Colorado, and noted that nearly 100,000 positions would be susceptible to a move, according to the video."I will shatter the Deep State, and restore government that is controlled by the People," Trump said.