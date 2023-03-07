In order to attempt to obtain the children's consent — which they are not legally able to provide without a parent or guardian — the doctor falsely informed the children the COVID-19 vaccine was mandatory for school attendance and told them they could not lawfully decline it if they wanted to attend school.

"I just feel like people shouldn't be able to do whatever they want to do to other people and especially not to children. As a mother, I feel like, 'You all just took all my rights away from me to do what you wanted to do to my kids.'



"I do want justice to be done in this case. I feel like something needs to be done. This can't just continue to happen."



'I feel violated'

"Our goal is to increase vaccination rates in children here in D.C. . . . For more than 30 years our role has been to be in the community to help address the problem of health disparities, bringing families care where they are.



"For this particular effort, we are glad to be partnering with DC Health to provide both regular childhood vaccines and COVID-19 vaccines to all children."

"When she had the needle in her hand and she was coming towards me, I backed up and I asked her what is that needle, and she said it was the COVID shot and I ... told her I didn't want it and she said, 'Well it is mandatory, you have to get it in order to go to school.'"

"He's 14 and he said they didn't even ask him if he wanted it or not, but when they gave it to him, he said he thought he had to get it because his sister got it."

"I would have never consented to you all vaccinating my children," she said. "I'm not vaccinated and I'm not getting vaccinated and my kids were never supposed to be vaccinated for COVID period, under no circumstances."

That means when McNeil's children saw the doctor, there was no school vaccine mandate in place, despite what the Rethy allegedly told the children.

The age of consent

"To do that to my little children, my innocent children. They took her rights. When she backed away from you [the doctor] and said she didn't want it, that should have been the end of it.



"Or you [the doctor] should have called me on the phone to find out what I feel about the situation. But you [the doctor] basically told my child a lie so you [she] could do what you [she] wanted to do to my kid."