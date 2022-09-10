© Jeff Spicer/PA



Children aged 5-11 will no longer be offered Covid jabs, except those in clinical risk groups, UKHSA confirms.The decision to reduce the number of children who are offered Covid jabs has prompted outcry from parent groups and academics.However, Prof Christina Pagel, of University College London, criticised the move."JCVI itself considered there to be a benefit to young children to be vaccinated - even if most of them had already been infected," she said.Pagel said that at least one serious Covid wave was expected later this year, but that many children about to start school would now have to wait six years for vaccination, with likely relatively frequent infections in that time.Adam Finn, professor of paediatrics at the University of Bristol, and a member of the JCVI, said that while the Covid vaccine programme for priming jabs would probably be wound down at some point, including for children, it had not been finalised when this would happen.He pointed out that in the UK, the proportion of parents who had chosen to have their young children immunised had been small, despite the offer being open.The JCVI says young children are at very low risk of developing severe disease from Covid, while most will have gained natural immunity from infections."The main policy focus right now though ... is to try to immunise those who are at highest risk of severe acute Covid as per the recent announcement on the autumn booster programme," said Finn.Gavin Dabrera, deputy director of Covid-19 vaccines and epidemiology at UKHSA said: "From the outset, this offer was only applicable to children who turned five years old by 31 August 2022. The NHS in England vaccinates in line with this guidance and eligible children who turned five by 31 August can still come forward for the jab," he said."The JCVI continually reviews the UK's Covid-19 vaccination programme, including the offer to 5-11s, and any updates to its advice will be announced in due course."