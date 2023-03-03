© Westend61 via Getty Images

UK health authorities considered ordering the euthanization of all pet cats in the country during the first COVID outbreak, it has been revealed.Ex-Deputy Health Minister Lord James Bethell made the admission while trying to argue that governments were caught unawares in how to respond to the virus, remarking, "We shouldn't forget... how little we understood about this disease."Cat owners were told not to kiss their pets and to observe "observe very careful hygiene" around them while keeping them indoors if a member of the household caught COVID.Mandating people to kill their beloved pets would have almost certainly failed as a policy given that vast numbers of people would have refused to do so.Killing pet cats was just one of numerous horrors almost visited on the British public in pursuit of a lockdown that went on to have a devastating impact and caused more harm than good.As we previously highlighted, another proposal was to separate children from their parents and hold them in quarantine camps if they were infected with the virus.