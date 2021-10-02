Liu cat diagnosed covid
A woman in China is devastated after her three cats owned were killed after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.
The cats belong to a confirmed Covid-19 patient living in northeast China's Harbin. The woman, surnamed Liu, contracted coronavirus on September 21 and was admitted to the hospital, leaving her cats at home with ample food and water, and community workers helped care for them, The Beijing News reported.

On Monday, she received a notice from the community workers that her cats had tested positive for the virus.

"Because there was no prior example of treating the cats, they want to euthanise the cats and wanted me to give them a written authorisation, I did not agree," she said, adding that she wanted them to receive treatment.

Veterinarians have said the risk of cat to human transmission is very low.
On Tuesday, the community workers told the newspaper there's no professional treatment available for animals and they told Liu the cats would be euthanised.

"If the environment is positive, then she cannot move back and the whole residential area could not move back, the outbreak will never end," the worker said.

On Tuesday night, the cats were put down, The Beijing News reported.

"I never wanted to blame anyone, I just wanted to find them a chance to stay alive, but that chance was never given," Liu wrote on Weibo on Tuesday night.

This case generated public controversy. Some supported the termination, saying it's for the greater good.