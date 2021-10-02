The cats belong to a confirmed Covid-19 patient living in northeast China's Harbin. The woman, surnamed Liu, contracted coronavirus on September 21 and was admitted to the hospital, leaving her cats at home with ample food and water, and community workers helped care for them, The Beijing News reported.On Monday, she received a notice from the community workers that her cats had tested positive for the virus.and wanted me to give them a written authorisation, I did not agree," she said, adding that she wanted them to receive treatment.On Tuesday, the community workers told the newspaper there's no professional treatment available for animals and they told Liu the cats would be euthanised.the outbreak will never end," the worker said., The Beijing News reported."I never wanted to blame anyone, I just wanted to find them a chance to stay alive, but that chance was never given," Liu wrote on Weibo on Tuesday night.This case generated public controversy.