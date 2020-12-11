© Morten Stricker/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty Images



The ministry of food, agriculture and fisheries also conceded on Thursday it could not say with certainty where or how 4,700 tonnes - or about 1.5 million - dead mink had been disposed of

Decomposing mink buried in mass graves in Denmark after being culled because of coronavirus fears may have contaminated the groundwater, local radio has reported, as parliament announced a commission to investigate the government's actions.Denmark, the world's largest exporter of mink fur,after discovering a mutated version of the virus that could have jeopardised the effectiveness of future vaccines.Danish media said on Thursday parliament was to launch an inquiry in the affair, with one local radio station, Radio4, reporting that a study for the environmental protection agency had concludedand urged authorities to take rapid action.The agency said this week it did not expect the conclusions of a more wide-ranging survey of the environmental impact of, to be ready before the new year., state broadcaster Danmarks Radio reported on Thursday.According to the ministry, the Danish veterinary and food administration has been charged with disposing of 31,000 tonnes of slaughtered mink, equating to roughly 11 million bodies.About 10,400 tonnes are in the two mass graves in Holstebro and Karup in western Denmark, while a further 14,000 tonnes have been processed at a plant normally used by the fur industry. About 2,300 tonnes have been incinerated or await incineration - leaving 4,700 tonnes, or"It is problematic that the government can not account for where these mink are and how they have been processed," an opposition Liberal party official, Ulla Tørnæs, told the broadcaster."The environmental impact is obviously different depending on how many tonnes of mink are buried in these graves.