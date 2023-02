Bellingcat

The Great Phone Call Hoax

understood the psychology of manipulating audiences

© Unknown

© Unknown

Novichok

The Timing of Kudryavtsev's trip and "cleaning"

There are more problems with this story, especially dates

© Unknown

Conflicts about the Novichok story and lab reports

"The German laboratory test results for Alexei Navalny, published by a group of doctors at the Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin last month, reveal a surprising number of medical symptoms, according to medical specialists who reviewed them and reported them to Helmer. The test results which the Charité group released on December 22 indicated symptoms of acute pancreatitis, diabetes, liver failure, severe dehydration, muscular rigidity, as well as a serious bacterial infection, and a possible heart attack associated with his kidney problems."

Finding Novichok

If the Charité doctors didn't find it, how did the military?

Moving chronologically, there's the date of the phone call

The Trojan Horse

The film supports an analysis of the Russian public that is fallacious

Another drama!

"I have received numerous complaints concerning your conduct at CFR's November 9 documentary screening and discussion of Navalny. As stated in the member handbook, CFR is committed to maintaining a civil and respectful environment. All members are expected to exhibit the highest levels of courtesy and respect toward speakers, moderators, staff, guests, and one another. As a nonpartisan organization committed to hosting a wide range of viewpoints and perspectives to be debated and discussed freely, it is essential that the Council foster an inclusive and welcoming environment free from verbal, written, or physical harassment of any kind.



Per the Council's By-Laws, a member may be dropped or suspended from membership for any conduct that is prejudicial to the best interests, reputation, and proper functioning of the Council.



Please be advised that further misconduct may result in suspension with the possibility of the termination of your membership as determined by the board of directors."

"Dear Ms. Bodurtha



Regarding "numerous complaints concerning your conduct at CFR's November 9 documentary screening and discussion of Navalny" which you cite,please send me copies of the complaints, including who sent them. I'm sure you agree that a Council member has the right to specifics on such an attack. If a person seeks anonymity, that raises questions about the truthfulness of their charges.



Did you investigate the complaints? If not, why not? If so, what were your findings?



Do you know what I said at the meeting? Like many journalists, when I ask a question of public figures in a public place, I record the interchange to make sure I can quote correctly.



[Here I repeated the recorded Q&A.]



What part of my question do you find objectionable? What as a journalist did I not have a right to ask? How was this harassment? Does courtesy and civility mean one cannot challenge what a film or speaker says?



Does allowing a wide range of viewpoints end when the challenge is to a view a Council staff member may not support? Were my statements deemed so dangerous that you voice a threat to throw me out of the Council? Who signed off on the decision to send me your notice?



After the film, I attended a reception where I encountered the filmmaker Daniel Roher and asked if I could interview him. In the presence of many people, he screamed at me, No! and said I was working for the Russians. Pretty much what Christo Grozev suggested. This persuades me that the "numerous complaints" came from Roher and his collaborators.



I look forward to you telling me who made the complaints, what they said, if you investigated their truthfulness and what in the above citation you find objectionable.



I don't like attempts at intimidation. Neither should the Council. Nor would the Board. If I was not intimidated by killer racists in the early 60s, when I spent a year as editor of the Mississippi Free Press, I will hardly be intimidated now.



This persuades me I must write an article about the film and mention the "complaints" and your threat, which I dismiss as part of the cancel culture and deeply harmful to our society. Accordingly, let's be clear that this exchange is on the record.



Lucy Komisar"

"Lucy: I acknowledge receipt of your response to my email and reiterate the Council's expectation that members exhibit the highest levels of courtesy and respect toward speakers, moderators, staff, guests, and one another. Best, Nancy"

About the author



Lucy Komisar is an investigative journalist who won a Gerald Loeb award of the UCLA Anderson School of Management, the major prize in financial journalism, for an article published by the Miami Herald which told how the head of the Florida Banking Department allowed Ponzi fraudster Allen Stanford to move money offshore with no regulation. Her website is thekomisarscoop.com, Twitter @lucykomisar. The original publication of this article can be read here.

How do you make a good propaganda film? How do you expose it before it wins a truth-telling award and embarrasses the prize givers? Before they discover it's a propaganda pseudo-documentary that has been nominated for the Oscars - before the white envelopes are opened in front of millions of people on Oscar night, March 12"Navalny" is a slick production full of. It is about Russian political activist Alexei Navalny, who according to the respected Levada Institute has shownsupport in Russia. But he and the film have a. Will they make sure the film wins, and the Oscar is theirs?The three people credited as the production's authors are Canadian Daniel Roher;. Bulgarian Christo Grozev of; this is. And Russian Maria Pevchikh has worked for Navalny's organization but has lived mostly outside Russia since 2006 and in 2019 obtained a British passport. None has made documentaries before. CNN and Der Spiegel, which have put their names on the findings, acknowledge they joined an investigation by the group Bellingcat . This challenges the film's credibility as an independent production.The film's hero, Alexei Navalny, has strong Washington ties. In 2010, at 34, he graduated from the Yale Greenberg World Fellowship, which was originally called. The first program director of the Yale World Fellows was Dan Esty, energy and environmental policy adviser for the 2008 Obama campaign.Film flashback to a rally three years earlier.When Navalny returned from the U.S. to Russia, he started an anti-corruption campaign. It was. He went to work for an, who supported a network of opposition NGOs in Russia before being banned in 2015. Navalny is also allied with exiled oligarch, which he obtained through the infamous corrupt loans for shares deal in the Boris Yeltsin years. The photo above shows Navalny at a rally three years beforeHowever, NavalnyIn 2008, when the state-owned Russian Post decided to end collecting parcels from clients' distribution centers, Oleg Navalny persuaded several companies to shift to the privately owned Chief Subscription Agency (GPA),. Later, Yves Rocher Vostok, part of the French cosmetics firm, sued that they were deprived of free choice and weren't told GPA was using subcontractors which charged around half as much as they paid GPA and that thekept the difference as profit. A court gave Alexei a suspended sentence of 3 ½ years and his brother a prison sentence of the same term.The European Court on Human Rights found , "By all accounts, GPA was set up for profit-making purposes and the applicants thus pursued the same goal as any other founder of a commercial entity." So, in spite of questionable insider tricks, the European court deemed it no crime, because that is how business is done. But it was still an ethics problem for the "," becauseAlthough the plaintiff Yves Rocher was part of a French company, which sued for damages in France, Western media depicted the trial as a sham instigated by President Vladimir Putin and didn't report the full details of the case. Navalny's violation of his conviction parole by failing to return to Russia as soon as he had recovered his health in Germany were the grounds for his arrest on January 17, 2021, and his subsequent court sentence to prison, where he remains. U.S. court rulesNavalny also became. He published a video in 2018 claiming that Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska acted as a messenger between President Donald Trump's ex-campaign chief Paul Manafort and a top Kremlin foreign policy official. The Trump-Russia stories. However, Navalnyhis anti-Trump video. This confirms not only his standard for truthfulness in documentary work, but alsoDuring the Russian regional election campaign of 2020, Navalny was making regular trips out of Moscow to promote his anti-corruption organization. He claimed popular support, though according to the Levada poll, he was drawing no more than 2% among Russians countrywide -Zhirinovsky, the nationalist leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, died in 2022; Zyuganov is the leader of the Russian Communist Party. At the time of the survey, both were in the State Duma (federal parliament); Zyuganov still is.On August 20th, winding up a campaign in southeastern Siberia, Navalny got on the regularly scheduled flight from Tomsk to Moscow and fell ill. On the pilot's decision, the aircraft made an unscheduled landing in Omsk, and Navalny was taken to a city hospital. The emergency ward staff. A medical evacuation aircraft arrived from Germany the next day after Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalnaya, received Kremlin permission for his treatment in Germany, and he was flown from Omsk to Berlin August 22, with Navalnaya and Pevchikh accompanying him on the flight.Navalny has had a history of medical conditions known, Quincke's Disease, and allergies leading to. This information, which had been reported in Russia and by Navalny sources well before the Tomsk incident,The earliest claims that Russian intelligence agents had poisoned Navalnywhich said they. The CNN articles and released in 2022.The film starts with Navalny returning to Russia after several months in GermanyNavalny on a campaign stop in Novosibirsk on August 18, 2020, before he travelled on to Tomsk. He complains "where is my police?"In one of the flashbacks Navalny makes an admission. He is complaining that he has gone to Novosibirsk in Siberia to make a movie about local corruption. He says, "I expected a lot of people who'd try to prevent our filming, confiscate our cameras or just break our cameras or try to beat us. I expected that sort of things and IThis is evidence from Navalny himself that he was. It casts doubt from the beginning of the Navalny film that the president of Russia was out to get him and sent hitmen to Tomsk.But let's get to the fabrications at the heart of the film. There's a long section about how Christo Grozev, identified, buys travel and contact data on the Darknet to find the names and phone numbers of Federal Security Service (FSB) agents who had been traveling on planes to Siberia in August of 2020. There isthat the charts and faces substantiate what Grozev and Bellingcat say they prove,In fact, CNN reported December 14, 2020, "that it was the unit based at Akademika Vargi Street that poisoned Navalny with Novichok on the night of August 19."The real test of the veracity of the film, the "smoking gun" to which everything is leading,Those who made the film have. In this one, it starts with Navalny putting on a body mike. Why? He is not going somewhere to secretly record someone. Only his own team is in the room. And the camera crew uses a sound boom. But the body mike is a special effect,. Navalny speaks to the camera: "Now I feel like an undercover agent,." Does the audience know theyNavalny, in a room with his film team, puts on a hidden microphone before the phone calls. The real recording microphoneNavalny "calls" three "FSB" agents. This is a setup for a veracity diversion,- that's a. We can be sure of this now because he says to each of them, "" And the fake people hang up.It's to convince the audience of Navalny's film production that the FSB was being telephoned. The voices are not real, they sound the same - either computer generated or acted by a professional mimic.But then there's his, the interview with "" whom Grozev tells Navalny to call, because he will be more likely to talk than the regular FSB agents.Navalny declares (as translated), "Konstantin Borisovich, hello my name is Ustinov Maxim Sergeyevich. I am Nikolay Platonovich's assistant." He says, "I need ten minutes of your time ...will probably ask you later for a report ...but I am now making a report for Nikolay Platonovich ... what went wrong with us in Tomsk...why did the Navalny operation fail?" Source : posted by Bellingcat, logo top left.According to Bellingcat, (the real) Kudryavtsev worked at the Ministry of Defense biological security research center and is a specialist in chemical and biological weapons.But the talkative "Konstantin" says, "I would rate the job as well done. We did it just as planned, the way we rehearsed it many times. But when the flight made an emergency landing the situation changed, not in our favor....The medics on the ground acted right away. They injected him with an antidote of some sort. So it seems the dose was underestimated. Our calculations were good, we even applied extra."CNN highlighted the phone call:Journalist John Helmer, who has reported on Russia since 1989, notes, "Navalny was questioned by the Berlin Staatsanwaltschaft (District Attorney) on December 17, 2020. Did he tell them about the phone call to Konstantin Kudryavtsev, which allegedly took place on December 14? If he told the Staatsanwaltschaft Berlin about the phone call, would they then have to check the authenticity? And what did they determine?"If Navalny's evidence checked out, why didn't the German authorities hold a press conference revealing it? They: the qualities of Novichok, the date of Kudryavstev's "cleaning" in Omsk, the timing of lab reports and the date of the phone calls.Let's go to Novichok and Navalny's underpants, because Navalny, his wife Yulia, his assistant Pevchikh, his press spokesman, others in his group, and the reporters publishing what they were told had been claiming until that moment that the instrument of the Novichok, the poison vector, had been a tea cup at the airport café, then a water bottle in the Tomsk hotel room. Pevchikh, she repeatedly told the press, had filmed the removal of the hotel room water bottles, taken them secretly to Omsk, then loaded them on the medevac flight to Berlin in the luggage of one of the medevac crew, and delivered them from the German ambulance into the Berlin hospital by hand. But then,Consider this scenario: An agent carrying the deadly Novichok, and for protection(against hazardous material),. He checks out Alexei's suitcase and the dresser drawers or shelves and discovers a change of underwear. Navalny's trip started August 14, according to CNN, so one may assume he saved a fresh pair for the flight home August 20th.The FSB would have known that such a poison delivered to a target through the fabric of underwear would likely take an uncertain amount of time to take effect, depending on the fabric and the site of bodily penetration.A CNN clip not in the film claims the poison was put on the underpants "" at the button flap, but in what form -Was the FSB counting on Navalny not to notice or feel moisture as he dressed? Was the poison then in direct contact with his body?On the plane, Navalny fell ill, and the pilot diverted to Omsk, where he was transferred to a hospital. The calculated lethality of the doseafter symptom onset. However, the first symptoms appeared only after several hours, and they remained non-lethal for at least one more hour between Navalny going to the toilet cabin on his flight and his reaching Omsk hospital.The filmputs Kudryavtsev in Tomsk for the job. At least he knows the details of where the Novichok was placed. He says, "We did it as planned."But then there's a curious factoid never confirmed.. CNN says that "Kudryavtsev" flies from Moscow to Omsk five days after the eventWere theyDid hospital workers who undressed NavalnyA great many people. The passengers who attended him in the plane and who flew on to Moscow have not reported medical problems.The film Kudryavtsev voice says, "When we arrived [in Omsk], they gave [the underpants] to us, the local Omsk guys." Did they take all the belongings or just the boxer shorts? Did the Navalny group complain about this?Kudryavstev says, "When we finished working on them everything was clean." He explains that solutions were applied, "so that there were no traces left on the clothes." CNN, in its video, has Kudryavtsev saying that he also cleaned Navalny's pants,. Alexei is shown in Berlin holding the underpants.Navalny was flown to Germany August 22. The FSB would know that Navalny fell ill and had been taken to a hospital.CNN declares that Kudryavtsev flew to Omsk on August 25 , with a visual of a flight from Moscow. Not for five days?Bellingcat just tell CNN that Kudryavtsev flew to Omsk on August 20 or even the 21st?. On August 20, Navalny's press secretary Kira Yarmysh posted a tweet with the text: "Alexei's things were taken with her by Yul [Yulia Navalnaya]. She said that she did not allow them to be seized."As Helmer writes, Navalny's underpantson August 20, flew to Berlin August 22; they weren't in Omsk on August 25 for Kudryavtsev to "."In fact, everything the Germans say they tested arrived with Navalny, Navalnaya, Pevchikh and the medevac plane on August 22. What "Kudryavtsev" claimed to have tested on August 25 and to have cleanedBellingcat's Grozev says, "The insidiousness of Novichok is that it actually starts switching off your nerve connectors in your body one by one. If it's dosed properly, it will just turn you off as a body. But then within hours any trace of it will disappear. So, it will always, forever look like it was a natural death." Bellingcat is saying in the film there should have been no trace in the underpants "". The film shows a purported FSB agent saying that after more than five days - that's 120 hours - the traces- can the film audience spot the discrepancy?And Bellingcat posted : "Navalny was evacuated to the German Charité hospital where he was promptly diagnosed with severe poisoning with a cholinesterase inhibitor.".Here's what the doctors in Berlin said,reported by Helmer:. That is confirmed in a report signedBut then there was another Berlin clinic statement of August 24 that there had been "poisoning with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors." This claim wasWhen Helmer asked follow-up questions of the doctors, their press spokesman and of The Lancet's editor, who had vetted and then published the German doctors' clinical case findings,Helmer says, "The German Government did not mention Novichok publicly till September 2, when Steffen Seibert, chief government spokesman, issued a statement saying that the German military laboratory, in Munich, had reported to Chancellor Angela Merkel and her ministers that at the request of the hospital, it had carried out tests and found proof of a chemical nerve agent of the Novichok group.""In their Lancet report of December 2020, report, Kai-Uwe Eckardt, and David Steindl who headed the Berlin Charité team, noted that 'severe poisoning with a cholinesterase inhibitor was subsequently diagnosed', not by the Charité group,.'"Unlike the civilian doctors,. There wasThe Germans refused to send any medical or toxicological evidence they claimed to substantiate the attempted homicide to Moscow prosecutors investigating the crime. From then on, by hearsay and without evidence, the story became Ronald Thomas West , a U.S. Special Forces veteran working in Europe, writes, with irony:West says, "The poisoning happened on 20 August, the 'hoax call' is made on 14 December, and released by Bellingcat on 21 December.. The context of the call, a desperate demand for answers of what went wrong (Navalny didn't die) for a report to higher up authority, is something you would expect. By the time this call was made, that dust should have settled and been vacuumed up by Russia's intelligence services, everyone would have been debriefed by this time, including the target of the hoax call."Maya Daisy Hawke, the film's, makes an unusual admission on her website. She said "It's the best thing I ever worked on; the highlight of my career," and adds, "." I emailed her and asked what she meant, pointing out that Merriam-Webster defines trojan horse as "."and said, "." Sheand told me to contact the film's publicist. I did. Charlie Olsky of Cineticmediaquestions.An unidentified woman says, "What to do with Navalny presents a conundrum for the Kremlin, let him go and risk looking weak, or lock him up, knowing it could turn him into." A U.S. broadcast reporter says, "Unexpectedly, Vladimir Putin has a genuine challenger. More than any other opposition figure in Russia, Alexei Navalny gets ordinary people out to protest."Eric Kraus, a French financial strategist working in Moscow since 1997, explains, "Mr. Navalny was always a minor factor in Russia. He had a hard-core supporter base -He was never much loved out in the sticks and could never have polled beyond 7% nationwide, even before the war. Ordinary Russians now increasingly see the West as the enemy.."Kraus said, "He is the supreme political opportunist. In Moscow, speaking in English to an audience of Western fund managers and journalists, it is the squeaky clean, liberal Navalny.. Hearing him a few months later out in Siberia, speaking in Russian, one encounters an entirely different animal - fiercely nationalistic, angry and somewhat racist - there, his slogan is "kick out the thieves" but especially "Russia for the ethnic Russians," anyone without Slavic blood, especially immigrants from the Caucuses, are second-class citizens."Finally, if readers can take any more drama, I ended up in the center of one!As a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, I was invited to a November 9, 2022 "Navalny" screening by CNN at 30 Hudson Yards in Manhattan. The post-film moderator was Timothy Frye, professor of post-Soviet foreign policy at Columbia University; the speakers were the filmmakers. I recorded them. Frye asked about "the one scene where Navalny is talking and getting the fellow to, you know, tricking him into speaking."Daniel Roher, Christo Grozev, Maria Pevchikh, Timothy Frye at the Council on Foreign Relations screening. Photo Lucy Komisar.Filmmaker Roher explained the political purpose: "And then the war started and what I understood was that this film became not just a film butthat Vladimir Putin is not Russia and Russia is not Vladimir Putin."In the talk-back, I asked a question. "My name is Lucy Komisar, and I'm an investigative journalist. I want to delve more into the Kudryavtsev story. Mr. Navalny was questioned by the prosecutor in Berlin on December 17th. And three days earlier was the phone call with Kudryavtsev. Did he tell the prosecutor about the phone call which I assume they would have to check the authenticity of, and what did they determine about him? He claims on the phone call he examined these things on August 25 .... But on August 20 ...." [In fact,"Kudryavtsev" didn't give the August 25th date,.]Interruption by Prof. Frye: "This is all on the issue and nobody else. Which is that after we stop in 10 minutes. There will be drinks. Okay, that's....": "The point is the press secretary said Alexei's things were taken by Yulia before that, and she didn't allow them to be seized. So how could they have been examined by this man after they were already taken away? And finally, the Berlin doctor said they didn't detect any poisoning in Navalny's blood, but two weeks later it was the German Armed Forces laboratory that said, yes.So, all these things I think are contradictory and I would like to know the facts of why these contradictions exist.": "Almost none of this was actually correct and including the sequence of events. I mean this was reactive and FSB officer on screen on recording that I made on my phone confessing to all of that.": "You said it's him, but we don't know it's him.": "Well, I think the rest of the world knows and now okay. Be nice to know who you work for because....": "Oh, isProf. Frye: "Well, thank you, Tim, Maria, Christo and Daniel. Thanks also to CNN HBO Max Warner Brothers Pictures ... ."He invited us all to drinks at Milos, a trendy restaurant in the complex. I went to the reception and asked Roher if I could interview him. He screamed at me,And accused me of working for the Russians.Then on the 17I got an email from Nancy Bodurtha, Council on Foreign Relations Meetings and Membership Vice President. She had receivedat the screening. She threatened that I could be dropped from membership.She said:I repliedHer response wasNavalny, Bellingcat, and the filmmakers have made a documentary about the FSB creating not a professional hit,. The only professionalism is the filmmakers' strike against their targets: the western media, the film's audience, and maybe voting members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.