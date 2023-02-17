King Charles III on Thursday encountered a group of anti-monarchy activists while on walkabout in the city of Milton Keynes north of London.A group of protesters held up distinctive yellow placards withjoining a crowd waving Union Jack flags.The demonstration was organised by "Republic", a group calling for an end to the monarchy and an elected head of state in Britain.Local newspaper the Milton Keynes Citizen reported that Charles "ignored the small banner-waving group" of 20 or so protesters.Republic's leader Graham Smith wrote on Twitter: "I asked Charles why he's wasting money on the coronation. He didn't want to answer.""We're determined to get the message across thathe added.Republic has announced it will hold a protest at the coronation on May 6.The death of Elizabeth II in September has prompted questions over the future of the royals underSince the queen's death,Charles was attending a reception at a church to mark Milton Keynes becoming a city as part of celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.He also visited a food bank.