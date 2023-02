Executive summary

Introduction

"We couldn't find a shred of evidence supporting the notion that masks make any difference whatsoever. Whoever is advising people to do this is not basing their decision on any scientific evidence."

The Bangladesh mask study

For more on masks

Summary

The new Cochrane Review on Masks proves beyond doubt that the misinformation spreaders were right and the(except for UCSF Professor Vinay Prasad who spoke out about masks)So now we are down tofor advice on COVID mitigation strategies: Vinay Prasad.Thanks to Stephen Petty for bringing the new Cochrane Review entitled, " Physical interventions to interrupt or reduce the spread of respiratory viruses (Review) " to my attention this morning.He wrote: "Once again, masks and N95s don't work - see marked pages 22-23 From page 22:From Page 23:The Cochrane press release confirmed all this and then concluded: "We are uncertain whether wearing masks or N95/P2 respirators helps to slow the spread of respiratory viruses." Yeah right. Let me provide the Plain English Translation for you of that statement:I personally was most impressed with the Bangladesh mask study which claimed masks work. Here is the curve for the purple cloth masks vs. placebo. If you can see a difference between the two, you should immediately apply for a job with the CDC:See Masks fail their biggest test in Bangladesh The staff people who advised him to do this should be fired.The only reliable mainstream scientist left that America should be relying on for COVID mitigation strategies is UCSF Professor Vinay Prasad.The mainstream infectious disease medical community is now a laughing stock for not calling this out.Be sure to share this post far and wide.