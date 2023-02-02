The new Cochrane Review on Masks proves beyond doubt that the misinformation spreaders were right and the ENTIRE mainstream medical community is now discredited (except for UCSF Professor Vinay Prasad who spoke out about masks).
Introduction
Thanks to Stephen Petty for bringing the new Cochrane Review entitled, "Physical interventions to interrupt or reduce the spread of respiratory viruses (Review)" to my attention this morning.
He wrote: "Once again, masks and N95s don't work - see marked pages 22-23"
From page 22:
"We couldn't find a shred of evidence supporting the notion that masks make any difference whatsoever. Whoever is advising people to do this is not basing their decision on any scientific evidence."The Bangladesh mask study
I personally was most impressed with the Bangladesh mask study which claimed masks work. Here is the curve for the purple cloth masks vs. placebo. If you can see a difference between the two, you should immediately apply for a job with the CDC:
For more on masks
See Masks fail their biggest test in Bangladesh.
Summary
Joe Biden shall henceforth be referred to as America's "anti-science" President for insisting on bringing back a medical intervention which has NO MEASURABLE BENEFIT.
The staff people who advised him to do this should be fired.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky should be fired for not being able to analyze what the science says.
The only reliable mainstream scientist left that America should be relying on for COVID mitigation strategies is UCSF Professor Vinay Prasad.
The mainstream infectious disease medical community is now a laughing stock for not calling this out.
