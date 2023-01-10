The elderly man was killed by his three dogs at his home at about 3pm on Saturday.Police have opened an inquest case to investigate circumstances leading to the incident.According to police spokesperson Sam Tselanyane, it was alleged that during load shedding, the deceased's wife was busy on the other side of their house when she heard the dogs barking."She didn't bother to go and check what was wrong as their house is situated on a busy street and the dogs are frequently barking at pedestrians and vehicles passing by. Moreover, after the electricity was restored, she allegedly went inside the house looking for her husband, but could not find him," said Tselanyane.Upon continuing with the search, the woman saw her husband lying motionless outside in the garden.The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals ( SPCA) were also called and the three dogs have since been removed from the premises.Some organisations and political parties have called for more stringent legislation which either bans or places restrictions on pit bulls as pets in South Africa.Cape Times