A pit bull mauled a 39-year-old man to death in the early hours of Saturday in Mogwase near Rustenburg in the North West.Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said Floyd Metsileng was a patron of the tavern."When the time came to close the tavern, the owner did so. He allegedly alerted the people to leave, closed [the tavern] and left the premises. It is alleged that the owner unleashed his dogs, as he normally does, after closing [the tavern]," she said.It was alleged that Metsileng went back to the tavern, Funani said."He climbed over the wall and a dog [a pit bull] attacked him. Ambulance and police were called. The man was certified dead at the scene. We registered an inquest. Police are still investigating," she said.She did not have further details at this stage.The Rustenburg Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said when they arrived at the scene, the owner of the pit bulls surrendered both dogs to the organisation.Spokesperson for NSPCA Special Investigations Unit Nazareth Appalsamy confirmed to News24 that two dogs have since been euthanised."It is unfortunate that we have to deal with yet another pit bull mauling incident. SPCA policy is that we do not rehome aggressive animals, so we had no choice but to euthanise the dogs," Appalsamy said.According to the organisation, the attack was caught on camera as the tavern had CCTV installed."Although there are more and more dog attacks, we encourage victims and members of the victims' families to please report such [dog] attacks to their nearest police station," Appalsamy added.The NSPCA said they are advising dog owners to take extra caution with their animals during the festive period so that further dog attacks can be prevented.A petition to ban pit bulls was started by The Sizwe Kupelo Foundation and has since gained more than 130 000 signatures.