Another child was attacked and killed by a pit bull on Sunday 20 November 2022 in the Free State.

Police spokesperson, Mahlomola Kareli, confirmed to OFM News that a pit bull attacked a child in Hennenman, but says they are still gathering facts about the circumstances.This pit bull attack has since caused an uproar across the country and in the Mangaung metro.Deputy Mayor, Mapaseka-Nkoane-Mothibi, has since revealed that strict measures lie ahead for pet owners in the Mangaung municipality as the metro moves to implement certain municipal by-laws for dog owners.Nkoane-Mothibi, who spoke at length during the funeral of Mosime on Friday 18 November 2022, said as of January 2023, the city would require dog owners to have a licence and also to have some form of training to be the owners of any type of dog."As of January, nobody will own a dog without a licence. And where is the empathy? We have our conscious died so much that we see a dog's life as more important than that of Olebogeng. I hope none of those people who have displayed absolute disregard for the boy's life ever experience the pain that Olebogeng's parent is experiencing."I am also praying to God that your kids must never die in the manner in which Olebogeng did. I am in serious pain because [if] the owner had been responsible, none of this would have happened," Nkoane-Mothibi adds.It's understood that over 30 pit bulls have since been taken to the SPCA in Bloemfontein.This is a developing story.