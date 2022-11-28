There's been another fatal dog attack this time in the Eastern Cape where a woman is the latest victim.The breed of the dogs is yet to be ascertained.Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu pleaded with the witnesses to come forward."The dogs were nowhere to be found, SAPS Port Alfred detectives are searching for the owners of the dogs.The number and breed of dogs are unknown at this stage and we believe that the two males who witnessed the incident can provide crucial information to our investigation."In the last few weeks, there have been growing calls for pit bulls to be banned as domestic pets.