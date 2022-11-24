Earth Changes
Toddler mauled to death in another pit bull attack in South Africa - 3rd such fatality in 10 days
Thandi Setokoe
News 24
Thu, 24 Nov 2022 11:16 UTC
Police say the toddler was playing in a neighbour's yard when the dog attacked him.
"According to police reports, the boy was playing with the neighbor's dog on the farm when the pit bull spotted a passer-by walking his dog. After failing to leave the yard, the pit bull is alleged to have returned to the child and bit him in the upper body," said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana.
He added that after the incident, the paramedics were called to transport the child to a nearby hospital, where he was reported to have succumbed to injuries sustained.
"Police have registered an inquest for investigation, and the incident has also been reported to the SPCA."
This tragic incident brings the tally of maulings across the country to three in less than two weeks and at least five reported incidents in November.
News24 earlier reported that three pit bull terriers were beaten, stoned and set alight in Gatesville, Cape Town when residents attacked the dogs after they had mauled a girl on a field.
Three-year-old Keketso Innocent Saule was mauled to death by two pit bull terriers in Hennenman, in the Free State, on Sunday, 20 November. A week earlier, on 13 November, an eight-year-old boy was also mauled to death by a pit bull at his home in Vista Park in the Free State.
A petition by the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation is calling for the immediate ban on pit bulls being kept as pets. This follows the death of Storm Nuku (10) from Gqeberha who was attacked and killed by the family's two pit bulls in September.
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
- Nancy Pelosi caught stealing Speaker Of The House podium as souvenir
- Realistic holiday toy ad: Nerf airs two hours of dad picking up darts
- Former Twitter employee wonders where the meditation room is at new Taco Bell
- Lung distance: Chain-smoking grandpa runs marathon in 3.5 hours
- The last will and testament of the human race
- Biden's congratulations call to Fetterman lasts three hours as neither can form a coherent sentence
- Hammer Time
- Elon Musk admits he spent $44 billion just to pull off a Dad joke
- Larry, 10 Downing Street cat makes PM bid
- Man goes to torch restaurant because they got his order wrong, ends up igniting himself in wild footage
- Iceberg lettuce in blond wig outlasts Liz Truss
- Feminists rejoice as all-time record for shortest term as Prime Minister now held by a woman
- How PayPal's decision to fine users $2,500 for misinformation REALLY went down
- World okay with annihilation, to be honest
- Hurricane-ravaged Florida town raises Ukraine flag so Congress will send aid
- Biden vows next hurricane to hit US will be named after a woman of color
- Pharaoh proudly announces plagues are now down 100%
- Nine healthier alternatives to your kids watching Netflix
- It's Corn!
- Everything you need to know about Liz Truss
Daughter: "Daddy what are sanctions?" Father: "Nothing to worry about kiddo."
Quote of the Day
History does not repeat itself. The historians repeat one another.
- Max Beerbohm
Recent Comments
HAPPY TANKS GIVING! Hi there. I just want to remind everyone of the importance of warfare and violence, in the extreme. There is nothing better....
The only remarkable thing here is the source, the "National Post". Even branded as "conservative", it belongs to the mainstream media. Which...
Nations need to focus on what they want to avoid, not what they want to achieve: history shows that every empire so far has eventually faced the...
3.5 BILLION could be injured or killed by the jab. Are YOU ready? —Dr. David Martin interview [Link]
Sadiq Khan. Not a million miles away from Sadistic Kunt, is it?
Comment: Details of the other attacks: