California Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu deleted a tweet after he was called out by Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Monday for posting false information regarding the latest release of "The Twitter Files."In a now-deleted tweet Lieu tagged journalist David Zweig who posted the latest chapter and said, "The tweet you cite is in fact misleading. People of all ages at high risk from COVID generally benefit from vaccines. Prior natural immunity may last only a few months. COVID appears to be a leading cause of death for children."Officials in both the Trump and Biden administrations pressured the tech company to suppress certain COVID details in favor of their preferred narrative.Zweig added, "At the onset of the pandemic, according to meeting notes, the Trump admin was especially concerned about panic buying. They came looking for "help from the tech companies to combat misinformation" about "runs on grocery stores." But . . . there were runs on grocery stores."According to Zweig, "one of the first meeting requests from the Biden White House" that "COVID misinformation" be suppressed, specifically targeting Berenson, an early critic of the mRNA vaccines.Berenson was kicked off the platform for his questions and later sued Twitter.AI and machine learning tools such as "bots" were employed to do much of the work of "content moderation," according to Zweig, along with outsourced contractors in the Phillipines. These employees "were given decision trees to aid in the process, but tasking non experts to adjudicate tweets on complex topics like myocarditis and mask efficacy data was destined for a significant error rate."