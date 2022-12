Canada's Ukrainian Monuments to Nazis Problem

Rooting Out Communists With Fascists

Ukrainian Ultranationalist Lobbyists

When Defacing Nazi Monuments Is a "Hate Crime"

That there is a monument to a Nazi collaborator and war criminal responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands was not the primary focus of much of the coverage

On October 14 2022 the Edmonton Police Service filed a mischief under $5,000 charge against journalist Duncan Kinney, claiming he spray-painted the words "" on a bust of Roman Shukhevych, a World War II - era Ukrainian ultranationalist and Nazi collaborator. The charge relates to an August 2021 incident in which the monument, located on the grounds of the Ukrainian Youth Unity Complex in North Edmonton, was found to have been vandalized.Kinney is an independent journalist and the editor and primary contributor to the Progress Report , a media project of Progress Alberta that includes a weekly podcast, a newsletter, and regular investigative reporting. Kinney has reported on the Shukhevych monument, including the vandalism against it, several times This is not the first time the Shukhevych monument has been vandalized with graffiti pointing out that the man was a Nazi collaborator: in December of 2019 it was tagged with the words " Nazi scum ." Kinney reported in 2020 that representatives of the Ukrainian Youth Unity Complex and the League of Ukrainian Canadians' Edmonton Branch had contacted Progress Alberta to indicate their belief the Edmonton police were investigating the incident possible hate crime , though this was not confirmed at the time.In a statement issued on October 31, 2022, Kinney explained that he was arrested by a constable from the Edmonton police's Hate Crimes and Violent Extremism Unit , accompanied by three other offices.The Shukhevych monument is not alone among commemorations to World War II Ukrainian collaborators in Canada. The monument is located near a cenotaph in Edmonton's St. Michael's Cemetery. That monument was vandalized in 2021 with the words " Nazi Monument 14th Waffen SS ."Shukhevych wasof the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) , theof the Stepan Bandera faction of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN). During World War II Shukhevych commanded various military units composed of Ukrainian ultranationalists serving in the German army. He was one of those responsible for a genocidal campaign of ethnic cleansing . The death toll from that campaign is estimated to range from sixty thousand to one hundred thousand.The historical consensus is that Shukhevych was responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands,(particularly communist partisans allied to the Red Army). In his role as a Nazi collaborator and leader of the UPA, Shukhevych was directly responsible for the Holocaust in Ukraine. According to historian John-Paul Himka, through the winter of 1943-44 Shukhevych's UPA forces lured Ukrainian Jews from their refuges in the forests of Western Ukraine to be murdered.The. The Ukrainian National Army was created by the Nazis with some of the personnel who had fought with the 14th Waffen SS Division. When the Oakville monument was defaced with the words "Nazi war monument" in 2020, Halton Regional Police initially hate crime investigation . The same cemetery also hasShukhevych was also listed — Memorial to the Victims of Communism ." The Edmonton branch of the League of Ukrainian Canadians has purchased several "" in tribute to Shukhevych as part of a "Photos of Shukhevych and Stepan Bandera can be found in Ukrainian cultural and community centers. They are considered heroes amongst Ukrainian ultranationalists today, both in Ukraine and among the Ukrainian diaspora community. Shukhevych and Bandera feature prominently in commemorative demonstrations , such as theThe marches earned condemnation from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, in no small part. The resurrection of Bandera and Shukhevych, in the form of monuments, place names, and the renaming of streets and stadiums,How there came to be so many monuments dedicated to Ukrainian Nazi collaborators in Canada. After Russia, Canada has the world's second-largest Ukrainian diaspora community, with approximately 1.36 million Canadians claiming full or partial Ukrainian descent,. Initial waves of Ukrainian immigration began in the latter half of the nineteenth century. Ukrainians, among other Central and Eastern European ethnic groups, were incentivized to settle and farm the prairies of Western Canada,As with many cultural minority communities who were trying to establish their roots in Canada, particularly around the turn of the twentieth century, Ukrainians faced discrimination and, as a consequence, formed fraternal and benevolent organizations. Some of these groups evolved into more overtly socialist organizations, including the Ukrainian Social Democratic Party of Canada,Because Ukrainians were considered by the Canadian government to be part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire at the time of World War I, about eight thousand Ukrainian Canadians were forced into slave labor and interned in concentration camps . In some cases, this forced labor continued into 1920, nearly two years after the war had ended. Roughly eighty thousand Ukrainians were required to register as "enemy aliens" during the same time. Though many were paroled circa 1916-17, Ukrainians were then rearrested after the Russian Revolution,After World War II, Canada received another wave of Ukrainian immigration. This wave included displaced persons found in Germany and Allied prisoner-of-war camps at the conclusion of the conflict. In the late 1970s and early 1980s,In 1985, a commission of inquiry was called by Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, headed by the justice Jules Deschênes. The inquiry was set up in the wake of the publication of None Is Too Many , a landmark historical examination of Canada's antisemitic immigration policies. These policies, still in effect even after World War II, prevented European Jews from immigrating to Canada (partly due to misguided concerns that Jews would bring communism to Canada). Canadian authoritiesThe Deschênes Commission was. Its scope was limited and— a failing that was largely due to pressure from Eastern European diaspora groups, who insisted without evidence that any Soviet or Eastern Bloc documentation would be unreliable.The commission also suppressed and censored other documentary evidence. The Mulroney government also pressured the ostensibly independent commission to conclude quickly, irrespective of what it discovered. In the end, the commission's findings — it concluded that the number of suspected war criminals in Canada had been greatly exaggerated —The inquiry stirred up considerable animosity between Canada's Jewish community and its postwar Eastern European émigré communities. The latter claimed that allegations of Canada harboring war criminals or collaborators. Similar statements have been made by representatives of Canada's Ukrainian community over the course of the last few years, asIn March of 2022, Freeland, which was embroidered with the slogan " Slava Ukraini, Heroyam Slava "(Glory to Ukraine, glory to the heroes), their wartime slogan. The image, along with the slogan, appeared on Freeland's twitter account. When the Canadian Press reached out to Freeland's office for comment, According to journalist and researcher Moss Robeson, Canada's two primary Ukrainian organizations — the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) and the League of Ukrainian Canadians —by followers and admirers of Stepan Bandera. As reported by Robeson, former UCC president Paul Grod "requested Canadian recognition of the OUN and UPA as 'designated resistance fighters,'." Furthermore, he "vehemently and categorically deni(ed) Ukrainian nationalist involvement in the Holocaust." Grod sat on the board of Tribute to Liberty , which raised funds and lobbied the government for the construction of the Victims of Communism memorial in Ottawa.Ultimately, additional research carried out by Canadian Jewish groups determined that more than two thousand members of the Galicia Division settled in Canada after the war,. This was in addition to another thousand or so collaborators from the Baltic states who had served the SS in a similar capacity. Despite the evidence,Though the Shukhevych monument in Edmonton is the private property of the Ukrainian Youth Unity Complex, the complex, in the early 1970s,to the tune of $75,000 in grant money . In 2020, the complex received a $35,000 grant Most of the other applicants to the grant program included mosques and synagogues.A Public Security Canada spokesperson stated that the complex had "sufficiently demonstrated in their application that their community and project site wasto qualify for funding under the Program." It did not, however,Coverage of the incident has largely focused on the possibility of a journalist committing an act of vandalism to then report on it, and the possible ethical breach such an alleged action would entail.. Kinney is a particularly vocal critic of the Edmonton Police Service, to the extent that they refuse to recognize him as a journalist.Not everyone is concerned about the alleged ethical breach: the Canadian Anti-Hate Network tweeted : "Duncan Kinney has been charged with accurately labelling a Nazi statue and being super cool. We have no idea if it was him.."Article originally published on ' The Jacobin