new york post tweet
The employee responsible for hacking The New York Post's website and Twitter account on Thursday has been fired.

In an updated statement, a spokesperson for the Post said, "The New York Post's investigation indicates that the unauthorized conduct was committed by an employee, and the employee has been terminated. This morning, we immediately removed the vile and reprehensible content from our website and social media accounts."

The hacker posted several racist headlines on-site and on Twitter before being removed.


"We must assassinate AOC for America," "We must assassinate Joe and Hunter Biden," and "Eric Adams is NYC's fried chicken eating money" are examples of some of the inappropriate headlines tweeted on Thursday morning. Another story called for the slaughtering of illegals at the southern border.

The fake headline for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, which called for her to get sexually assaulted, prompted a response from the campaign, calling the posts "disgusting and vile."


The posts were quickly deleted from Twitter and its website appears to have been restored to its normal state.