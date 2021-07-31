© The New York Post

The July 30th edition of the New York Post finally took it to the CDC, the Biden administration, and all of the Democrats and weak-kneed Republicans panicking about Covid spreading, even among the vaccinated.Check out the cover image:The graph made by the New York Post is EXTREMELY effective imaging and exactly what we should be seeing from anyone who is pro-vaccine at this point in time. The argument is that the vaccine is effective and that the panic is EXTREMELY overblown.161 million Americans vaxxed, 5,601 of those sent to the hospital, and 1,141 of those have died of Covid. When put into the context of the squares on the cover, it's obvious what a tiny number that is.So they ask the obvious questions.Why are we reacting as if this is the exact same thing that happened at the beginning of the pandemic when we didn't know what was happening and there was no vaccine. On this point, Matt Walsh makes a very important observation.Again, the panic is overblown.Why new mask mandates, among the vaccinated especially? What is this going to accomplish exactly?And the last question asked, why no common sense? Where has it gone? People can look at data, assess the risk, and make their own choices.Can't they?Bravo to the New York Post for asking the questions no one is willing to ask and calling out the insanity of the current panic.