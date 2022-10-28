"Musk intends to replace Parag Agrawal, who was fired along with other major executives upon completion of the takeover, a person familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing internal deliberations. The billionaire is expected to remain CEO in the interim but may eventually cede the role in the longer term, the person added," according to Bloomberg.
Free speech enthusiasts rejoiced Thursday evening as Musk kicked censorious execs Vijaya Gadde and Parag Agrawal to the curb.
"CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety, were all fired, according to the people. Sean Edgett , the company's general counsel, was also pushed out, one of the people said," the Washington Post reported.
The news led to speculation that previously banned prominent accounts such as Donald Trump, Carpe Donktum, The Babylon Bee, ALX, and others would soon be restored.
Comment: Of course, mainstream outlets have been painting this move as a "threat to democracy":
Musk wrote a letter to advertisers on Thursday that read:
"The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence.
"There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society.
"Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences."
Nothing like munching away while watching the bread and circus brigade play out it's magic carpet ride.