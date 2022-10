On Wednesday, Elon Musk tweeted a video showing him entering Twitter's headquarters in California, carrying a sink as he joked on the social media platform, "let that sink in!"Musk offered to buy Twitter in April but then sought to end the acquisition a few months later over concerns regarding the number of "bot" accounts on the platform, which resulted in a legal battle between him and the company.Earlier this month, Musk announced he would go through with the original offer.The Delaware Court of Chancery has given Musk until Oct. 28 to close the deal, otherwise, the matter will go to trial in November.