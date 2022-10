the most dangerous pathogens. There are also facilities in Texas, Atlanta and Manhattan, Kansas.

US researchers have developed a new lethal Covid strain in a laboratory - echoing the type of experiments many fear started the pandemic.Wuhan virus —infected with it at Boston University.When a similar group of rodents were exposed to the standard Omicron strain, however, they all survived and only experienced 'mild' symptoms.This suggests the man-made virus might be the most contagious form yet.It will no doubt surprise many Americans that such experiments continue to go on in the US despite concerns similar studies may have led to the global Covid outbreak.Covid first began spreading from a wet market in Wuhan, China, about eight miles from a similar high-security virology laboratory that manipulated bat coronaviruses.- with the hopes of getting ahead of a future outbreak.In the , research which has not been peer-reviewed, a team of researchers from Boston and Florida extracted Omicron's spike protein — the unique structure that binds to and invades human cells.It has always been present in the virus but has become more evolved over time. Omicron has dozens of mutations on its spike protein that made it so infectious.Researchers attached Omicron's spike to the original wildtype strain that first emerged in Wuhan at the start of the pandemic.The researchers looked at how mice fared against the new hybrid strain compared to the original Omicron variant.Writing in the paper, they said: 'In...mice, while Omicron causes mild, non-fatal infection, the Omicron S-carrying virus inflicts severe disease with a mortality rate of 80 percent.'TheThe Coronavirus pandemic has prompted a global surge in laboratories that handle dangerous viruses — despite concerns Covid may have been the result of the risky experiments.Many countries believe they were caught flat-footed by Covid and want to get ahead of the next devastating outbreak by studying pathogens that pose a threat to humans.to advance treatments and vaccines that could be used in a future outbreak.But there are widespread concerns thatProfessor Paul Hunter, an expert in infection diseases at the University of East Anglia in England, told DailyMail.com he was concerned about what all the new labs would be used for.He added:Russia has set out its proposals for 15 of the maximum security labs and India is aiming for 18 BSL-3 and BSL-4 labs in total. The US is also adding a further highest level biosecurity lab to its existing 12.The scientists also looked at the different strains' effect on human lung cells that were grown in the lab.Covid latches onto human cells with its spike protein, and instructs healthy cells to produce copies of itself.This is becauseThe lab, at Boston University's National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories,In BSL-3 labs, researchers do all experiments in a 'biosafety cabinet' — an enclosed, ventilated workspace for handling materials contaminated with pathogens.The labs also have self-closing doors, sealed windows, floors and walls, and filtered ventilation systems.In a BSL-4 lab, full-body, air-supplied pressure suits are worn and workers must change their clothing before entering and shower before leaving.The lab is situated in a separate section of the building and has its own dedicated air supply.at the start of the pandemic in favour of a natural emergence.Crucial information about the earliest infected patients was wiped from the Wuhan lab's database in late 2019 and one of its staff vanished after coming down with a mysterious flu-like illness.Fierce debate about the origins of the Covid pandemic was reignited today after two new studies claimed to trace the outbreak back to a notorious animal slaughter market in Wuhan.One shows for the first time how the earliest human cases were clustered within a small radius around the Huanan Seafood Market in winter 2019.