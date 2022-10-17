© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Sputnik/AFP



"We don't trust America and you know our position... under no circumstances can we accept that America is the sole party in resolving a problem."

"We were deeply disappointed to hear President Abbas's remarks to President Putin. Russia does NOT stand for justice and international law, as evidenced by the latest vote at the UN General Assembly."

The White House is "deeply disappointed" in Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for having voiced mistrust about Washington's diplomatic efforts toward resolving Palestine's stand-off with Israel while lauding Russia's stance on the matter, a spokesperson for the National Security Council (NSC) told Axios on Saturday.a framework of mediators that includes Russia, the US, UN, and EU. However, he noted that Washington could not be the only mediator.On the sidelines of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia in Astana, Kazakhstan, he told Putin:According to two Axios sources, officials in the administration of US President Joe Biden were "furious" over Abbas' remarks and conveyed this sentiment to his advisers. The NSC spokesperson told the outlet:The spokesperson alsoThe spokesperson's remarks come a week after US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Hussein Al-Sheikh, a top Palestinian official, to discuss regional stability.This meeting followed Biden's July talks with Abbas during which he confirmed his commitment to the idea of creating an independent state of Palestine. However,to which Abbas replied that the chance for a two-state solution may be slipping away.Analysts suggest that the US leader was trying to mend ties with Palestine after his predecessor Donald Trump had pursued policies favorable to Israel. Russia and Palestine, however, have had warm relations for many years, with Abbas having visited the country more than a dozen times.