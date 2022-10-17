© Belarusian Defense Ministry



"The decision to create a regional grouping of troops has been taken and is being implemented solely to defend" the borders of the Union State amid the "ongoing activity in the border areas."

The first trains carrying Russian soldiers to Belarus under a new deal have reached their destinations, the Belarusian Ministry of Defence said on Saturday. This comes afterThe ministry said in a statement:Founded in 1999,Russian troops have arrived in the neighboring country after President Alexander Lukashenko announced this week that Moscow and Minsk had agreed to deploy an allied force on Belarusian soil. The move, he said, came in response to increased aggression from Kiev and the West.At the time, he also explained that given the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine,Amid heightened tensions with the West and Ukraine, last week Belarus also accused Kiev of "planning to conduct a strike" on the neighboring state. Ukraine vehemently denied this allegation, adding that it might be part of a Russian plan to "stage a provocation."Before that, Lukashenko had blasted Kiev for supposed attempts to orchestrate provocations on the Belarusian border, claiming thatwhile conducting reconnaissance and setting up fire positions.Belarus, Moscow's long-time ally, allowed Russian troops to use its territory to launch a military operation against Ukraine in late February. Minsk has rejected claims by officials in Kiev that its troops were directly engaged in action against Ukrainian forces.