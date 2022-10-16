© Corbett Report / Substack

get a chill down their spine rub their hands in glee ask what SWIFT is, get bored halfway through the answer and go back to checking their TikTok feed

WHAT IS PROGRAMMABLE MONEY?

HOW WILL THIS BE USED AGAINST US?

We don't know who's using a $100 bill today and we don't know who's using a 1,000 peso bill today. The key difference with the CBDC is the central bank will have absolute control on the rules and regulations that will determine the use of that expression of central bank liability, and also we will have the technology to enforce that.

WHAT CAN WE DO ABOUT IT?