Although partnerships between Governments, NGOs and tech platforms have become commonplace over the last decade, the accelerated response to control scientific debate around COVID-19 ramped up the normalisation of the dissemination of online discourse being controlled by the aforementioned entities. In this context, it's not surprising that the UN is now openly being proactive about owning the science in a manner "the world should know", especially as censorship of debate around COVID-19 had little to no mainstream resistance.
Why work within the murky backwaters of covert online censorship and suppression when you can do it in plain sight and brag about it on stage at the World Economic Forum?
You know, we partnered with Google, for example, if you Google climate change, you will, at the top of your search, get all kinds of UN resources. We started this partnership when we were shocked to see that when we Googled climate change, we were getting incredibly distorted information right at the top.
So we're becoming much more proactive. You know, we own the science and we think that the world should know it and the platforms themselves also do. But again, it's a huge, huge challenge that I think all sectors of society need to be very active in.
Comment: The world psychopathic elites don't even try to hide their intentions and their deeds anymore. They are publicly speaking that they control the media, the science and everything else and it looks like only a few people are concerned about that.
Of course that is for our own good. There are no nefarious intentions in that. Just dark and heavy words from the mouths of "conspiracy theorists" who were right about almost everything they spoke so far.
