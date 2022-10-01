Introduction

"It turns out almost everything about 9/11 was out of the ordinary, including the fact that it was never properly investigated.... The reason that we need an investigation into 9/11 is because we never actually had one. The 9/11 Commission was not a real investigation. It was political theatre. The family members who were involved with the commission actually had more questions after the 9/11 independent commission was completed than we had before it was begun" [1].

Families Press For Truth

Enter Executive Director Philip Zelikow

"If you are contacted by a commissioner, please contact [deputy executive director] Chris [Kojm] or me. We will be sure that the appropriate members of the Commission's staff are responsive."

"That's monumental news. The outline of the investigation of my son's murder was out before the first day they started the investigation" [17].

A National Scandal

He told Amy Goodman on

Democracy Now!

that "the White House had played cover-up and a slow walk to this game from the beginning" [

19

]. Cleland pointed to the lack of access to government documents

September 11 Families Issue Report Card

despite the Commissioner's similar objection to minders, as stated at the last press conference, minders continue to be present during witness examination and questioning. The FSC does not want minders present during any witness examination and questioning; it is a form of intimidation and it does not yield the unfettered truth. Also (we are concerned about) the failure of this Commission to swear witnesses in prior to their testimony. Without sworn testimony, witnesses cannot be held accountable for what they testify about before the Commission" [23].

"Since no substantive information about the investigation has been released, we are being asked to take on faith that an in-depth investigation is taking place and that it will not be a whitewash. But trust began to die when President Bush opposed an independent investigation for more than a year. We should not have had to fight our government for an independent Commission. Each subsequent misrepresentation or manipulation of facts by government officials has caused further erosion of trust. Lingering questions, and those that have been answered with half-truths or omissions, do not promote trust. Instead, they lead to conjecture and discontent" [24].

"Terrorism is Theater" ~ Brian Jenkins

he "served as chairman of RAND's Political Science Department and directed RAND's research on political violence."

What Jenkins' bio failed to include was that at the age of thirty, he initiated the RAND Corporation's Terrorism Research Program. In 1974, Jenkins wrote a paper for RAND explaining that with "government terror" a nation state could employ "terrorists as surrogates" (proxies, substitute agents, deputy). Importantly, Jenkins articulated a philosophy of terrorism when employed

by

a government. "Terrorism is aimed at the people watching, not at the actual victims. Terrorism is theater (whose aim was) to enforce obedience and cooperation. This is the normal objective of state or official terrorism" and that "success demands the creation of an atmosphere of fear and seeming omnipresence of the internal security apparatus" [

28

].

"reviewed the possibility of airliners crashing into the Twin Towers."

Catalogue of Unanswered Questions

"Why was the American public told after 9/11 that box-cutters were allowed on planes, when we have since come to find out that they were specifically listed as airline contraband? Who is responsible for this disinformation?"

"What role did American think tanks, which make policy recommendations to the administration, play in American foreign policy decisions and the proliferation of al Qaeda?"

"Please detail all contact you had during the summer of 2001 with FEMA. What actions were carried out at the direction of FEMA? Specifically, what was the content of your conversations with Mr. Joe Allbaugh?"

"On the morning of 9/11, who was in charge of our country while you were away from the National Military Command Center?" And to "Please explain your 14-month opposition to the creation of an independent commission to investigate 9/11 and your request to Senator Daschle to quash such an investigation" [32].

"Three hijackers obtained visas under an accelerated approval program, called Visa Express at travel agencies in Saudi Arabia. Visa Express had only been in place for three months before September 11, 2001."

"Who initiated this process and what was the reason given for instituting the program?"

But at the end of the day only nine percent of the questions were answered satisfactorily. Another twenty-one percent were brushed over. Seventy percent were ignored.

Efforts for a New 9/11 Inquiry

"A large part of the 9/11 story has been shaped by phone calls made from passengers and flight staff on the hijacked planes. Have you ever tried to make a cell phone call from an airplane? I have tried many times. I have attempted to place a call during take-off, during the flight and upon descending. My calls have been unsuccessful. The closest I ever came to having a conversation with someone from an airplane, was about a month ago when I tried to call Mindy Kleinberg, another 9/11 widow, during take-off in an American Airlines plane - we have developed our own protocols, when she flies, she tries to call me, and when I fly, I try to call her. While on an American Airlines flight on October 16, 2007, upon my third try, the cell phone connection was made, and I spoke to Mindy for a few seconds before we were cut off. All I had time to say was "hi, I'm on the plane". I could not have imparted any meaningful information to her in our very brief conversation. By the way, the American Airlines plane that I was flying on was a 767, the planes on 9/11 were allegedly 757's and 767's, and there were no GTE phones in the seat backs of my plane. How did the people who called out from the doomed planes on 9/11 manage to do it? My little experiments have all been failures. Despite our attempts to find out, we still don't know which calls were claimed to have been from cell phones, and which were alleged to have been GTE operator calls. This information is a matter of record, easily subpoenaed for. Where are the experts who should have testified before the commission regarding cell phone technology in airplanes? Why is this information still being kept secret? Interestingly, in a little noticed news item released in a BBC news article from 2004, Airbus said that it was planning to put in-flight mobile phone technology on its aircraft by 2006.... Airbus estimated that by 2006 it will be possible to use mobiles during flights. Wouldn't that suggest that in 2001, the technology for cell phone usage from a plane was non-existent?" [35]

"There are many ever-evolving and unanswered questions with regard to the day of September 11, 2001. The 9/11 Commission did not satisfactorily address the central issues, nor did The National Institute of Standards and Technology in its investigation into the World Trade Center collapses.... A real investigation with evidence and experts is still needed if we are to ever understand what really happened on that tragic day" [36].

Conclusion

September 11 has been used as the political catalyst to launch decades of wars, mass surveillance, and deform democracies. We have to know what really happened.

Were the events of September 11th a psychological operation?

"We just heard from them (government sources) just moments before that another jetliner, a 737, crashed into the building way down low. And that, apparently, was enough to take the World Trade Center South Tower out completely. The building is gone. The scope of this attack is mindblowing....This latest plane came almost an hour after the first."[37]

Were reports like these intended to overwhelm shocked, fearful, traumatized TV viewers and prepare them for the War on Terror?

"By the end of the day, we had 21 aircraft identified as possible hijackings." [38]

"At one time I was told that across the nation there were some 29 different reports of hijackings." [39]

Ray McGinnis is author of Unanswered Questions: What the September Eleventh Families Asked and the 9/11 Commission Ignored (2021). Previously, he authored Writing the Sacred: A Psalm-inspired Path to Appreciating and Writing Sacred Poetry (2005). Since 1999, Ray has taught journal writing workshops for people dealing with grief and loss, to first responders and in health care facilities. He has also taught poetry writing and memoir workshops across North America. Ray is interested in the stories we tell, the narratives we trust, and how this shapes our world. This includes not just personal stories, but news headline like the Narrative about September 11, and other headlines that saturate citizens with slanted media messages. Earlier in his career, Ray was a program staff in education for the United Church of Canada, serving in several congregations, as well as at the denominations national office (1986-95). He lives in Vancouver, Canada.