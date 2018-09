© Omar Haj Kadour / AFP



Never forget?

What's the endgame?

Seventeen years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the US government and media outlets have decided that Al-Qaeda is now a rebel group worthy of our sympathy. The cynical narrative change is par for the course, experts told RT.The United States has spent an estimated $1.5 trillion on its Global War Against Terrorism, launched in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, but the United States now seems to find itself providing diplomatic cover - not to mention excellent press - to the terrorists that it once vowed to eradicate.The majority of Syria's Idlib province is controlled by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a State Department-designated terrorist group that is regarded as indistinguishable from Al-Qaeda. But the US has signaled that it will respond militarily to any efforts by Damascus to evict the internationally-recognized terrorist group from its last stronghold in Syria,Even as social media fills up with maudlin GIFs vowing to "Never Forget" the September 11 attacks, one of the reasons that Al-Qaeda has been able to remain in Idlib is because Americans have actually "forgotten," analysts say."A lot of time has passed since 9/11. They got Osama bin Laden and people have moved on, and they have other issues that they're focusing on," former Pentagon official Michael Maloof told RT.However, those who are paying attention are "tired of the lies," Willy Wimmer, a former state secretary to the German defense minister, told RT."I think the public in the West is tired of the lies of their own government concerning Al-Qaeda, or other terrorists groups." He noted that it's an open secret that the US, UK, France, Saudi Arabia and Gulf states provide direct and indirect support to "rebel" groups that under normal circumstances would be considered terrorists.But what does the United States hope to gain from deterring an attack on Al-Qaeda's last enclave in Syria?"They're going to go kinetic if there's an attack in Idlib," Maloof predicted.Wimmer warned against trying to overthink Washington's shocking change of heart concerning Al-Qaeda. "You can't look at US foreign policy under logical terms," he said.He noted that the US has "danced on its own argument" by accusing Russia of using anti-terrorism operations as a false pretext for getting militarily involved in Syria, adding that unlike Russia and Iran's presence in the country, "under all legal terms, there is no justification for a US presence in Syria under international law."