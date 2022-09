© Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

People with dark personality traits are more likely to want to enhance their brain power with futuristic technologies, according to new research published in the Journal of Cognitive Enhancement "Enhancement of human abilities has been a prominent topic throughout human history, but has received little attention from psychological research," said study author Elena Schönthaler of the University of Graz."Nowadays, thanks to advanced technology, there are significantly more possibilities and means to optimize one's abilities. Finding out who would use enhancement methods has thus become an urgent question to answer. Our research aimed to shed more light onto individual differences, personality traits, and inner values of those who would enhance themselves using technological methods or devices."In the study, 450 participants completed scientifically-validated questionnaires that measured their personality traits. The researchers were particularly interested in the "Big Five" personality traits, along with the so-called "Dark Triad" — Machiavellianism, narcissism, and psychopathy. The participants also completed an assessment of their personal values.The researchers found that several personality traits and personal values were associated with a greater willingness to use the self-enhancement methods."Personality traits such as the Dark Triad traits (Machiavellianism, narcissism, psychopathy), vulnerable narcissism, or the Big Five (openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness, neuroticism), and human values are indeed associated with the desire to enhance oneself using technological methods," Schönthaler told PsyPost."One caveat is the exclusive examination of personality variables and values," Schönthaler said. "Measuring other possibly related constructs could give more information about underlying motives for accepting enhancement and its relationship to personality and values. Furthermore, it might seem worthwhile to include measures of intelligence and other ability constructs since enhancement methods mostly aim at abilities and skills."The study, " Super‑Men and Wonder‑Women: the Relationship Between the Acceptance of Self‑enhancement, Personality, and Values ", was authored by Elena M. D. Schönthaler, Gabriela Hofer, Sandra Grinschgl, and Aljoscha C. Neubauer.