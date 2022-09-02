© Composite: Prof Caroline Wilkinson/Liverpool John Moores University



The remains of children and adults found in a disused well in Norwich have been identified as victims of a bloody medieval pogrom, researchers have revealed.The team said the discovery not only underscored the horror of the antisemitic atrocity, but provided new insights into when genetic disorders often found among Ashkenazi Jews first appeared."I'm really excited that 12 years on [from our first investigations], we've finally been able to useto shed new light on a historical crime, and in doing so," said Dr Selina Brace, lead author of the research from the Natural History Museum in London.were discovered in Norwich in 2004 during construction at a site intended for a shopping centre.With no sign of trauma on the bones, it was possible the remains were of victims of famine or disease. But analysis of the bones and associated pottery more than a decade ago, which suggested they were dumped in the 12th or 13th centuries, ruled this out.As a result, the research team suspected the bodies may have been victims of violence.said Brace, adding thatNow Brace and her colleagues say they have finally cracked the medieval mystery.Writing in the journal Current Biology, the team say that further radiocarbon dating analyses have revealed the bodies wereThe team say the timeframe isTo delve deeper the team turned to genetics.The researchers' previous DNA work, conducted for a TV programme, hinted the individuals may have been Jewish and hence killed in the pogrom, but the work had only involved short pieces of genetic material and results were not conclusive.Now, using recent advances in DNA analysis, the team were able to piece together whole genomes for six individuals.The team discovered thatThe teamBut the frequency of such variants was far higher than expected. "It's what you would expect to see if those diseases were as common then as they are today," said Brace.As genetic disorders usually become more common when a population shrinks in size,The team says the low frequency of the same genetic variants in the Sephardi Jewish community, rather than in a later event as previously thought.Brace added that the remains were buried some years ago. "They've been given a Jewish ceremony," she said.