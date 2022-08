© Getty Images

Media personality Joe Rogan said that many people who are angry over COVID-19 protocols during the pandemic that forced their businesses to close should "vote Republican" in the upcoming midterms. ," The Joe Rogan Experience In an episode of " Rogan added that now that the pandemic is over, "people are going to recognize that some serious errors were made and not repeat those."The podcaster also quoted an Associated Press article from July that highlighted a political shift taking place across the U.S. as tens of thousands of suburban voters who helped fuel the Democratic Party's gains in recent years are becoming Republicans.He previously said that the Florida governor would work as a " good president" over his handling of the pandemic.Rogan and Spotify, which has an exclusive deal to distribute his podcast, faced intense criticism earlier this year for spreading disinformation on COVID-19 and vaccines. Spotify has since added content advisories on certain "Joe Rogan Experience" episodes.