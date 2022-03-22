Rogan, during an interview with former CIA covert operations officer Mike Baker on The Joe Rogan Experience, criticized the outlets that had dismissed stories about the younger Biden and the contents of the laptop he reportedly abandoned, arguing that they had done so to preserve a narrative rather than to ensure they were reporting the truth.
"This is the problem that I had with the New York Post article and the Hunter Biden laptop being suppressed. It's not that I'm a Trump supporter, I didn't vote for him, I've never voted for any Republican in my life."Rogan went on to suggest that any outlet looking for a good story should have been at least approaching the Hunter Biden story with some level of curiosity — but many had rejected it outright, with some even furthering claims from Biden's presidential campaign that the contents of the laptop could be "Russian disinformation."
"You're looking at something that's real information and you're hiding it from people cause you don't like the result you think is going to come out of that information. That's not how we're supposed to be doing things!"
"They don't just love a good story, they love a good narrative and they're willing to ignore facts to push that narrative. That's what scares me. What scares me is, I think there are objective journalists that work for The Washington Post and The New York Times and there's real solid journalists out there. But I don't necessarily know if you're getting all the information. I think it's safe to say there is some f***ery afoot.""The New York Times, just now, is admitting the Hunter Biden laptop is real. We remember from the debates with Trump bringing it up to Biden and Biden saying it's bulls***. It's a lie. It's a flat out lie. Everybody knew it was a lie," Rogan concluded.
The New York Times, in a recent report confirming the fact that Hunter Biden was still the subject of a federal criminal investigation, also noted that the contents of the laptop at the center of the New York Post's report — which got the outlet and thousands of people who shared the story either censored or outright banned on Twitter — had been verified.
"People familiar with the investigation said prosecutors had examined emails between Mr. Biden, Mr. Archer and others about Burisma and other foreign business activity. Those emails were obtained by The New York Times from a cache of files that appears to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop. The email and others in the cache were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation," The NYT reported.
Comment: