Society's Child
Go figure: JK Rowling's death threat from Iran-supporting Islamic extremist DID NOT violate Twitter's rules
Daily Mail
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 14:42 UTC
The British author received a harrowing threat from Meer Asif Aziz, based in Karachi, who described himself on Twitter as a 'student, social activist, political activist and research activist', who made tasteless 'jokes' about how to destroy Israel and branded it a Putin-savaged Ukraine - as well as Pakistan's chief geopolitical rival India - 'terrorist states'.
The Harry Potter writer and free speech campaigner - who has been pilloried by trans activists for her beliefs on gender - had expressed her horror at the sickening attempt on Rushdie's life in upstate New York when she was issued the chilling threat on Twitter.
She has revealed that after reporting the vile threat to Twitter, the social media network responded and decided that the extremist did not violate the rules.
The email from Twitter read: 'After reviewing the available information, we determined that there were no violations of the Twitter rules in the content you reported. We appreciate your help and encourage you to reach out again in the future if you see any potential violations.'
The 57-year-old posted a screenshot of the response, commenting: 'These are your guidelines, right? "Violence: You may not threaten violence against an individual or a group of people. We also prohibit the glorification of violence... "Terrorism/violent extremism: You may not threaten or promote terrorism"...'
Aziz also appears to support the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who frequently rants about Israel in deranged, genocidal tweets. In one of Khamenei's posts about the 'oppressive Yazidis', for instance, Aziz responded with a heart emoji.
And responding to another tweet from the Iranian dictator, Aziz gushed : 'Dear leader your struggle for Islamic world will not be wasted until we young generation are with you'.
Rowling, 57, had posted last night about Rushdie's stabbing: 'Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok'.
Aziz, who had described Rushdie's attacker Hadi Matar, 24, as a 'revolutionary Shia fighter', then threatened: 'Don't worry you are next'.
Twitter dramatically chose to shut down Donald Trump's account after the invasion of the US Capitol by a mob wearing MAGA caps following the 2020 election - dubbed January 6 - but still allows Khamenei to make threats against Israel.
Rowling also confirmed that police are involved, telling her followers: 'To all sending supportive messages: thank you. Police are involved (were already involved on other threats).'
MailOnline has contacted Twitter for comment.
Rowling and horror writer Stephen King are among the authors and notable faces voicing their disbelief after Rushdie, 75, was stabbed up to 15 times - including once in the neck - in upstate New York at a lecture about free speech.
The Indian-born British author, whose writing led to unprecedented death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution when the incident occurred, leaving him with an apparent stab wound to the neck.
Comment: One wonders if Twitter's lack of support for J.K Rowling is due to her "TERF" status. See also:
- JK Rowling's second-rate critics should be thanking her, not trying to erase her
- JK Rowling SLAMS police for logging male rapists as 'women'
- Harry Potter reunion: Spell cast to keep JK Rowling & her alleged transphobia away from festivities
- JK Rowling blasts Trans Activists after death threat: 'This movement poses no risk to Women whatsoever'
Reader Comments
I take it that everyone that isn't pro-Israel is now going to be labelled "Iran supporting"
I think the PR departments are still working on something more catchy but topping "Putin Puppet", or the earlier “Assad Apologists” is tricky, Ebrahim Raisi is unknown and even Ali Khamenei is pretty obscure
I have to put a date on this.
81622 938 - I believe that is roughly almost down to the minute when I was born back 57 years ago! My mom told me I came out like lightning! Hey JK - what you doing? How about you come over to the pub for a visit? It is opened in the Lighten Up Section just now. See you there baby.
DUH
However, I don't think that is the clan I want to be from because there is another clan that has a tartan that really appeals to me.....hmmm. I just want to eat it up. I think I'll go find that and provide a link. So, if I marry a lassy from said clan with the tartan I prefer, do I get to wear it?
[Link]
[Link]
I believe my lovely wife has connections with the 2nd one.
narrativestory they think. That is the thing about a bot, it has no imagination - I can imagine much better stories and I know I'm not alone. I think Twitter should be sunk. I think it is a sunk cost and not even worth the piss I took this morning.