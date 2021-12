Biological males who identify as women are now officially women according to the criminal justice system, and JK Rowling has no tolerance for it. Scotland has joined the nations that are so on board with men turning into women that they allow the lie to replace truth in official documents, statistics and in the courtroom.The state of California has begun putting condoms in women's prisons to account for the fact that this is not only probable, but actually happening. Canada has changed their reporting methods for crime statistics, meaning that crimes committed by biological men who identify as women are counted among crimes that women do.Rowling quoted George Orwell's 1984 when she tweeted out a link to the Sunday Times article with the words "War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength." And added her ownPolice Scotland has come up with the scenarios for which a person who is a biological male but self-IDs as female would be referred to as a woman. The include: "where a person born male obtains a full gender recognition certificate and then commits rape," and "where a person born male but who identifies as a female and does not have a full GRC . . . commits rape."Detective Superintendent Fil Capaldi said: "The sex/gender identification of individuals who come into contact with the police will be based on how they present or how they self-declare, which is consistent with the values of the organisation.There will now be rapes officially recorded as having been committed by women who have penises against women who do not.Crime statistics will become completely meaningless. An MP who spoke to The Times said that "this tops it all and is dangerous. It's physically impossible and is about dogma overriding common sense. Women prisoners are being harmed by this and vital crime statistics rendered useless."In May 2020, new court rules in the UK instructed that a biological male who identifies as a female is to be referred to as a female, and by female pronouns, in court. This meant that women who are attacked, assaulted, raped, or harassed by male-bodied persons must refer to the persons with those male bodies as "she."Barrister Allison Bailey spoke out against this at the time. Bailey has been bullied by trans activists for her stance that women are an entity unique from, and not inclusive of men.This was as a result of the Equal Treatment Bench Book which contained "...a guide to different naming systems, and latest views on acceptable terminology." This created a situation in court where a woman, Maria McLachlan, 60, had to refer to her attacker, Tara Wolf, a 6-foot-tall biological male and trans activist who had attacked McLachlan at a protest, was forced by the judge in her case to refer to Wolf as "she."Rowling has been a vocal opponent of laws, policies, and progressive language changes that alter the meaning of the word "woman" to include people who are male. For many who have been watching this unfold, it has been a complete and totally bizarre absurdity to find that police, judges, lawyers, politicians, academics, entertainers, authors, artists, and any other human could believe that biological sex is not only interchangeable, but thatThere is only one kind of person that is capable of committing penetrative rape, because there is only one kind of person that has the tool required to undertake the act. That kind of person is a male.While gender ID is completely bogus and should not be the policy anywhere for any reason, even within those policies, committing rape should disentitle a biological male from being recognized as female under the law.Rowling knows what all women know intrinsically: men are not women. And she's not afraid to say it. Police Scotland also know that men are not women, but they have chosen to lie on records, in court, and to victims themselves.