The Enyobeni Tavern
Police said the forensic investigation into the cause of death of the 21 children in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy is still ongoing.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said there are no new developments at this stage.
"As indicated earlier, at an appropriate time and conclusion of the investigation, the results will be made available to the affected families."

This comes after 21 children mysteriously died in the tavern last month.

Earlier on Wednesday, the police confirmed that the owner of the Enyobeni tavern, along with two employees, was arrested over the weekend and on Tuesday afternoon.

HE FACES SEVERAL CHARGES AFTER 21 CHILDREN DIED IN TAVERN
The arrest of the 52-year-old owner and two employees aged between 33 and 34, follows after the Eastern Cape Liquor Board laid charges in Scenery Park Police Station for contravention of the Liquor Act.

The tavern owner is expected in the East London Magistrate court on 19 August 2022 to face the said charges.

The two employees have been given an option of a fine in terms of the Liquor Act. Should they fail to pay the fine, they will be required to appear in the same court on 19 August 2022.

Kinana, furthermore said SAPS management had reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that all the investigations around the Scenery Park tragic incident are conducted in a more professional and well-organized manner for a successful prosecution and subsequent conviction in the court of law.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene expressed gratitude for the patience shown by both affected families and communities alike.
"Just as we said in the beginning, the investigation is a process and needs to be treated with extreme care and wisdom so that we can achieve the desired outcomes, which all of us will be proud of. This is the beginning of the great work we are doing behind the scene."

