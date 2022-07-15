Police said the forensic investigation into the cause of death of the 21 children in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy is still ongoing.
Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said there are no new developments at this stage.
"As indicated earlier, at an appropriate time and conclusion of the investigation, the results will be made available to the affected families."
This comes after 21 children mysteriously died in the tavern last month.
Earlier on Wednesday, the police confirmed that the owner of the Enyobeni tavern, along with two employees, was arrested over the weekend and on Tuesday afternoon
HE FACES SEVERAL CHARGES AFTER 21 CHILDREN DIED IN TAVERN
The arrest of the 52-year-old owner and two employees aged between 33 and 34, follows after the Eastern Cape Liquor Board laid charges in Scenery Park Police Station for contravention of the Liquor Act.
The tavern owner is expected in the East London Magistrate court on 19 August 2022 to face the said charges.
The two employees have been given an option of a fine in terms of the Liquor Act. Should they fail to pay the fine, they will be required to appear in the same court on 19 August 2022.
Kinana, furthermore said SAPS management had reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that all the investigations around the Scenery Park tragic incident are conducted in a more professional and well-organized manner for a successful prosecution and subsequent conviction in the court of law.
The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene expressed gratitude for the patience shown by both affected families and communities alike.
"Just as we said in the beginning, the investigation is a process and needs to be treated with extreme care and wisdom so that we can achieve the desired outcomes, which all of us will be proud of. This is the beginning of the great work we are doing behind the scene."
If they don't know what killed the patrons, what is the owner being charged with (other than disobeying the liquor act)?
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has welcomed the arrest of Enyobeni tavern owner Siyakhangela Ndevu for allegedly selling alcohol to children under the age of 18, saying it sends a strong message to other liquor traders.
Ndevu was arrested by two detectives on Tuesday, alongside his two employees.
The arrests came a week after the burial of the 21 victims whose cause of death is still being investigated.
Police spokesperson Tembinkosi Kinana said the arrests were made after the Eastern Cape Liquor Board lodged charges against the owner for contravention of the Liquor Act.
...
Grieving aunt Ntombizonke Mgangala however said the arrests made no difference to her and her family.
"I want to know what killed my niece - that will be the only thing that will give me peace.
"And by the look of things there is nothing connecting him (the tavern owner) towards our children's deaths. He won't be held liable for that.
"(The probe) is only for the contravention of the Liquor Act. We lost a mathematics and physical science grade 11 learner who was supposed to bring change to my brother's life and well-being.
"All I am looking forward to is the closure to the matter which will only be getting answers to what really killed my niece. The arrest is not an excitement to me at all, as it is not about what killed Sinothando Mgangala," said the aunt.
South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) Provincial Manager Dr Eileen Carter said they were engaging with the families to determine a way forward.
"The SAHRC notes the arrest of the tavern owner responsible for allegedly selling alcohol to minors. We are however of the view that this is a link in a chain of role players who have been identified as having allegedly failed in their oversight and responsibilities to ensure that this tragedy did not occur in the first place. We are continuing our own investigation and are liaising with the families of the deceased to determine a way forward," she said.
They really seem to be talking around the subject, avoiding the main question: What killed the kids?
