The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showcased highly misleading data about the risk of COVID-19 to kids when its expert vaccine advisers voted to recommend vaccines for children under five years old.The agency featured a pre-print study ranking causes of death in children when it presented data to its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) earlier this month, after which the committee voted to recommend kids aged six months through four years get vaccinated for COVID-19.The paper ranks COVID-19 as a top six cause of death for age brackets from 0-19, including under one year old, 1-4 years old, 5-9 years old, 10-14 years old and 15-19 years old. It's unclear why the authors include 18- and 19-year-olds in pediatric data. A majority of the researchers involved in the paper are from the United Kingdom, where the age of majority is 18 in most jurisdictions.For instance, in the 1-4 age group, the paper ranks cumulative COVID-19 deaths as the 5th leading cause of death, ahead of heart disease and influenza. But further down the list, it ranks annual COVID-19 deaths in eighth. For every single age group, the cumulative COVID-19 death rate is more than double the annualized death rate.Another big issue with the CDC data presentation isThe authors state "we only consider Covid-19 as an underlying (and not contributing) cause of death," but that is false.The paper cites data from the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), whichThe NCHS data cited by the researchers claims there have been 1,433 pediatric COVID-19 deaths through April 30, 2022. However, the CDC's own data , which counts only deaths where the virus was the underlying cause, reported 1,088 pediatric deaths during that time period. That's nearly 25% lower.Among kids aged 1-4 and 5-9, COVID-19 ranked in a four-way tie for the 8th leading cause of death. For ages 10-14 it ranked in a two-way tie for 8th. For teenagers between 15 and 19 years old, it dropped in the cause of death ranking from 4th to 6th.The FDA did respond after multiple attempts at contact, stating that "FDA speakers in the June 14-15th meeting of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) did not cite the study in question in their presentations. FDA's press release announcing the authorizations explains the basis for our determinations."The flawed paper was presented to the VRBPAC at that meeting. However, it was presented by a CDC official to the FDA advisers, and was not technically presented by the FDA itself.An FDA press officer recommended reaching out to the CDC for further questions about the research they presented at the FDA meeting.The Daily Caller reached out to all 11 authors listed as contributors to the research. Only one responded, Dr. Deepti Gurdasani, an epidemiologist and senior lecturer in machine learning at Queen's University of London. Deepti wouldn't comment on the effect of publishing fundamentally flawed research affecting the healthcare of children other than to take a pot shot at Fox host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson.One author of the study, Dr. Seth Flaxman, a computer science professor at the Imperial College of London, tweeted after the flaws in the paper were brought to light that the team is working on a revised version to be shared soon. At the time of publication for this article, the revised study did not yet appear to be available. Flaxman did not respond to a request for comment.The false numbers were parroted by a number of mainstream sources. The data was tweeted out by Trump-era Surgeon General Jerome Adams and former Planned Parenthood president turned CNN medical commentator Leana Wen . However, it was also criticized by a number of healthcare professionals, including Dr. Vinay Prasad.