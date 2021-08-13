© REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo



Vandals have attacked more than 20 vaccination centres and other health facilities, daubing some with Nazi-themed slogans, as the French government steps up its COVID-19 vaccination drive.Anger has been fueled by the introduction of a health pass showing proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test which is now mandatory for entering restaurants, trains and other public places.Over the past four weekends protesters have marched against the health pass, saying it restricts individual freedom.The same slogans have also been seen at some of the demonstrations against the health passes."We are cleaning off these horrors, this is odious. Other centres have also been hit by these racist and cowardly attacks," Neuille-Pont-Pierre mayor Michel Jollivet said on BFM television."There is no doubt that the vaccination centre was targeted," Audincourt's mayor Martial Bourquin told L'Express.On Sunday, staff at a Toulouse vaccination centre found a note saying, local media reported.Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said perpetrators will be severely punished but so far no major arrests have been made.France has registered more than 112,000 COVID-19 deaths and a total of 6.33 million cases.Following a slowdown in infections after France's third lockdown this spring, the more infectious Delta variant has led to spike in new cases, now at more than 22,000 per day on average.