The U.N. standing body is still investigating a number of questions surrounding the virus that has broken out internationally.The World Health Organization says it does not think reported monkeypox case around the world right now will grow into a pandemic, but officials at the United Nations-led group still acknowledge many unknowns in connect with the recent outbreak.Generally, the monkeypox virus is spread by touching or being bitten by infected animals in western and central parts of Africa. Scientists have not yet traced the current outbreak back to Africa.The U.N. standing body said that 23 countries have reported more than 250 cases of the illness so far, and the United Kingdom announced another 71 on Monday.The Centers for Disease and Prevention as of Tuesday reported 15 cases - three each in California, Florida, two each in Colorado, New York and Utah, and one each in Massachusetts and Virginia.Some of the symptoms of monkeypox, which is related to smallpox, presents milder symptoms including fever, chills, rash, and aches before lesions begin to develop. Most patients have recovered without needing to be hospitalized.