A Killer Enterprise

Given their track record, it's worth asking why Emergent Biosolutions has been working in recent months to pivot much of its business into smallpox treatments.

"

BioArmor" for Ron Perelman's Flailing Business Empire

"Ronald Perelman is controlling shareholder of Siga Technologies and a longtime Democratic Party activist and fundraiser. He's also a large contributor to Republicans, but has been a particular friend of the Obama White House.



Also on Siga's board of directors is Andy Stern, former president of the Service Employees International Union, who has had close relations with the Obama administration and who has supported President Barack Obama's health care initiatives."

Author Whitney Webb Whitney Webb has been a professional writer, researcher and journalist since 2016. She has written for several websites and, from 2017 to 2020, was a staff writer and senior investigative reporter for Mint Press News. She currently writes for The Last American Vagabond.