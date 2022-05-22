Monkeypox was first identified in 1958, but there's never been a global Monkeypox outbreak outside of Africa until now — in the exact week of the exact month predicted by the biosecurity folks in their pandemic simulation. Take these guys to Vegas!
Ed Yong, who's penned dozens of hysterical articles on Covid for The Atlantic including such gems as COVID-19 Long-Haulers Are Fighting for Their Future, Even Health-Care Workers With Long COVID Are Being Dismissed, How Did This Many Deaths Become Normal? and The Final Pandemic Betrayal, is hot on the scene of the new Monkeypox outbreak.
Epidemiologists Jennifer Nuzzo and Bill Hanage are on the scene — but still no word from them as to whether they see anything strange about the first-ever global Monkeypox outbreak occurring in mid-May 2022, a year after they acted as advisers on an international biosecurity simulation of a global Monkeypox outbreak occurring in mid-May 2022.
order of 13 million Monkeypox vaccine doses from Bavarian Nordic.
The WHO is on the scene.
Event 201, a simulation of a coronavirus pandemic almost exactly like COVID-19.
Event 201 was hosted in October 2019 — just two months before the coronavirus was first revealed in Wuhan — by the Gates Foundation, the World Economic Forum, Bloomberg, and Johns Hopkins. As with the Event 201, the participants at the Monkeypox simulation have thus far been stone silent as to their having participated in a pandemic simulation the facts of which happened to come true in real life just months later.
One person who was present at both Event 201 and the Monkeypox simulation is George Fu Gao, director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control. At event 201, Gao specifically raised the point of countering "misinformation" during a "hypothetical" coronavirus pandemic.
Here's Gao at Event 201 right next to our very own Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence — technically the highest-level intelligence official in the United States. Look at these cuties. Doesn't that make you feel all warm and fuzzy? Phew. Making Kim Philby jealous.
If you want to be a good American and make a six-figure salary — or be friends with people who make six-figure salaries — then do as your government tells you: Sit down, shut up, stay home, save lives, take your shots, show your papers, and muzzle your kids.
Michael Senger Michael P Senger is an attorney based in the United States. He has been researching the influence of the Chinese Communist Party on the world's response to COVID-19 since March 2020, and previously authored China's Global Lockdown Propaganda Campaign and The Masked Ball of Cowardice in Tablet Magazine.