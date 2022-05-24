© Babylon Bee

Monkeypox is here! EVERYONE PANIC! You thought COVID wasn't a big deal? Well, get ready to spend every waking moment of your life in constant terror for fear that the next person you run into might have a rare disease with a low transmission rate.Think you might have it? Diagnose yourself by consulting these symptoms:Run for your life! YOU'RE ALREADY DEAD!You might also be British, which is another problem altogether.Throwing all those barrels is making you super buff, though.Helpful but gross. Don't do that.WHAT DOES IT MEAN?If you haven't figured it out by now — you're a monkey. Sad.Duct tape is not a valid tool for air sealing a room against viral infection.If you had the vaccine, the monkey would have exploded out of your body but in a slightly more mild way.An atheist's nightmare! Mic drop!Better quarantine just to be safe.In the end, it doesn't matter what your symptoms are, if you die, you'll be recorded as a monkeypox statistic.