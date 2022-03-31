Society's Child
'Entitled' millennial generation 'never had to sacrifice': BlackRock exec
New York Post
Wed, 30 Mar 2022 15:18 UTC
"For the first time, this generation is going to go into a store and not be able to get what they want," BlackRock President Rob Kapito told a conference in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday.
"And we have a very entitled generation that has never had to sacrifice."
Kapito's remarks were first reported by Bloomberg News.
Kapito said that the US economy is beset with what he called "scarcity inflation," which translates into a shortage of workers, supplies, housing, and even energy.
"I would put on your seat belts because this is something that we haven't seen," Kapito said.
Kapito's comments came on the heels of a similar warning from BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, who said last week that the Russian invasion of Ukraine "has put an end to the globalization we have experienced over the last three decades."
sent a letter to shareholders on Thursday warning of dark days ahead for the world economy, signaling that inflation is of particular concern.
Fink predicted that the war will force countries to re-evaluate the extent to which their economies are interdependent on others. It could also spur economies to develop greater reliance on local manufacturing, according to Fink.
"Russia's aggression in Ukraine and its subsequent decoupling from the global economy is going to prompt companies and governments worldwide to re-evaluate their dependencies and re-analyze their manufacturing and assembly footprints — something that Covid had already spurred many to start doing," he wrote.
American economy could be in for a "recession or even worse" as policymakers struggle to bring rapid inflation under control.
Reader Comments
I wonder if he realises that the USA gave his tribe the greatest opportunities and that his tribe will now become stunted themselves through the arrested development of progress. Everyone on earth will experience the future, Das.... Kapito is not ready to discuss the small print of his own future dilemma, preferring to spotlight "millenials" that were impeded financially and educated by these monsters.
Bad workmen always blame their tools.
Lets now SEE who can endure, the host or the parasite without its host.
Let the games begin.
He's actually quite correct, although it's probably not a wise move on his part to denigrate them for that.
I'm quite certain that when when it finally dawns on the members of that generation that corporations like BlackRock (among many others) and their leadership, as well as the gov't officials they bought, played a pivotal role in bringing down the US economy, they will gladly sacrifice (in the biblical sense) those who are responsible.