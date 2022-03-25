© Ministry of Defense of Ukraine / public domain



US government backed two coups in Ukraine in one decade, and fueled a civil war that killed 14,000 Ukrainians

The Guardian admitted that the "Orange Revolution" was "an American creation, a sophisticated and brilliantly conceived exercise in western branding and mass marketing,"

bankrolled with at least $14 million.

The United States strongly supported Poroshenko and the Ukrainian government as it was waging this brutal war that killed thousands, injured tens of thousands, and displaced millions.

Neo-Nazis have a significant influence in Ukraine's state security services

Western sanctions will only hurt working-class Russians (and average people in the US too)

Russiagate and anti-Russian xenophobia has made the crisis even worse