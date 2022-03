The Supreme Court has refused to comment on whether Justice Thomas remains in hospital after having been admitted on Friday with an unidentified infection.On Friday, Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC after experiencing "flu-like symptoms." According to the Associated Press, court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said on Wednesday that she was unable to give an update.After the court heard arguments on Wednesday morning, Chief Justice John Roberts said simply that Justice Thomas was "unable to be present today," and that the justice would participate in the case by reviewing the arguments' transcript and briefs, giving no further details, according to WJLA News that the conservative justice was in the hospital garnered a wide range of reactions. Most wished him well, however a number of blue check-marked liberals were not so kind Justice Thomas was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1991 by President George HW Bush, and is currently the second oldest member at 83 years old.