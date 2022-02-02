© Screenshot



"President Joe Biden's chief of staff leaked Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's plan to retire to 'a limited group' on Wednesday, a top Democrat told reporters.



"Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard Durbin told reporters he received a 'surprise' call on Wednesday morning from White House chief of staff Ron Klain, who 'said that President Biden wanted [Durbin] to know that Stephen Breyer was about to announce his retirement from the court'."

"But I'll tell you what Lincoln thought, what Washington thought, and what people today still think. It's an experiment. It's an experiment. That's what they said. And Joanna paid each of our grandchildren a certain amount of money to memorize the Gettysburg address.



"And the reason — the reason that what we want them to pick up there and what I want those students to pick up, if I can remember the first two lines is that four score and seven years ago our fathers brought — created upon this here a new country. A country that was dedicated to liberty and the proposition that all men are created equal. Conceived in liberty. Those are his words. And dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal. He meant women too. And we are now engaged in a great Civil War. To determine whether that nation or any nation so conceived and so dedicated can long endure. See, those are the words I want to see. An experiment."

It is one of the mysteries of the Justice Breyer 'retirement' fiasco: Who leaked the info before he was ready to announce it himself?That mystery has been effectively solved, and it turns outThe Washington Examiner reported:that Breyer planned to make an official announcement, but obviously the word somehow got out.Shannon Bream initially reported that he was "upset," but then modified that to say he was "surprised."which was a day after Klain's call to the senator's office. Watch:He said:Biden has stirred a controversy after the Breyer retirement by insisting that the next Supreme Court nominee be a 'black woman.'After the administration promised not to issue federal mandates,with a retweet. Klain's tweet was cited in the federal court ruling that put a stay on the vaccine mandate for large employers, which was recently upheld in the Supreme Court.Text