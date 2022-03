Senator Marsha Blackburn asked Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson about the definition for the word "woman" on Tuesday night as day two of the Biden's SCOTUS nominee's confirmation hearings drew to a close.Jackson would not define the word."Can you provide a definition for the word 'woman'?" Blackburn asked simply. "Can I provide a definition?" Jackson responded. "No, I can't.""You can't?" Blackburn asked. (Both the Senator and the judge are, in fact, women.) "Not in this context," Jackson said. "I'm not a biologist.""Senator, in my work as a judge, what I do is I address disputes. If there's a dispute about a definition, people make arguments and I look at the law and I decide, so I'm not — " Jackson said."Senator, I'm not sure what message that sends," Jackson responded. "If you're asking me about the legal issues related to it, um those are topics that are being hotly discussed, as you say, and could come to the Court, so..."The Biden administration is full of individuals who won't define the terms man and woman. Biden's Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra failed even to define the term "birthing person. Becerra's assistant secretary at HHS is biological male Rachel Levine, who self-identifies as a woman despite being anatomically male. Sitting representatives, as well as media outlets, and others, are routinely banned on Twitter for pointing out Levine's biology.Biden's budget proposal omitted words for sex-based relationships, like mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, replacing them instead with parent, sibling, parent's parent, or parent's sibling.Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush, during compelling testimony about her own pregnancy, referred to pregnant women as " birthing people. It is unlikely that Jackson does not know what a woman is, since she is one, but rather that, as Blackburn noted,A dictionary definition of the word woman is found to be an "adult human female." That is the biological reality.