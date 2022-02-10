© Michael Reynolds/EPA



Inflation in the US climbed to its highest level in 40 years in January, with prices rising by 7.5% from a year ago, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Thursday.. CPI rose 0.6% from December, higher than expected but still down significantly from last October when inflation rose 0.9% on a monthly basis.Inflation in America has been driven higher by soaring demand andcaused by Covid-19's global impact on trade.Price rises forto the increase.After stripping out food and fuel - whose prices are volatile -In a note to investors, Oxford Economics argues the latest CPI news was likely to mean rate rises in the months ahead."The Fed sees its top priority as taming inflation. These strong price data raise the prospect of the Fed starting its tightening cycle with a 50bps [basis points] rate hike at its March policy meeting,at the subsequent meetings," it wrote.Rising prices have battered Joe Biden's approval ratings even as the jobs market has roared back from its pandemic slump.The US economy grew at 5.5% last year, the strongest growth rate since 1984, and more than 1.6m new jobs have been added in the last three months.But with gas prices, food and housing prices still rising,, according to a poll conducted by Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.Speaking in Virginia, Biden acknowledged the price hike news: "I know food prices are up. We're working to bring them down. I'm going to work like the devil to bring gas prices down," he said.On Wednesday ahead of the latest CPI release, the White House warned the latest consumer prices snapshot could be high. "We expect a high yearly inflation reading in tomorrow's data," said Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary. "Above 7%, as I think some are predicting, would not be a surprise.""What we're looking at is recent trends ... the inflationary increases are decreasing month to month," Psaki said.