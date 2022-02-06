Puppet Masters
DC Mayor's Office Official: It's a 'necessary evil' to allow 'Darwinism' to kill off 'foolish' unvaccinated
Breitbart
Fri, 04 Feb 2022 22:26 UTC
Breitbart News on Thursday obtained screenshots from one of Tommingo's conversations on a Facebook post. The commenter, Jonathan Lubecky, who on Twitter describes himself as a "Nonpartisan Political Consultant," remarked that he "may go to anywhere that doesn't have the stupid mandates DC has." Currently, Mayor Muriel Bowser's (D) D.C. requires businesses to discriminate against unvaccinated individuals, forcing indoor venues such as restaurants, gyms, bars, theaters, night clubs, food halls, auditoriums, libraries, museums, and more to turn away guests ages 12 and older who cannot provide proof of vaccination. That policy went into effect January 15. Further, last week, Bowser decided to extend the city's mask mandate — which applies to vaccinated individuals as well — another month.
Tommingo, an official for the D.C. mayor's office, provided a harsh response, demeaning unvaccinated people by touting a series of fake narratives and essentially asserting that unvaccinated individuals are "foolish" and ultimately allowing Darwinism to take course.
"I'll join you in Cabo man. But I tell ya. If people stopped listening to celebrities, took the vaccine, didn't eat horse dewormer and/or their own piss...we could lift those mandates soon," he claimed.
"However, allowing Darwinism to kill off those too foolish to protect themselves is a necessary evil," Tommingo added.
"That's an interesting take given the vaccine stats in DC," Lubecky responded. "But to be clear, you support 48% of black citizens of DC dying due to 'Darwinism' and 'being too foolish' 'drinking piss' and 'eating horse dewormer.'"
considered "fully vaccinated," meaning the majority are not and are, according to Tommingo, allowing "Darwinism" to chart their course — a "necessary evil," also according to Tommingo.
The D.C. government's statistics also show that 69.9 percent of D.C. residents are considered "fully vaccinated," but combined, 92.1 percent are considered either "partially or fully" vaccinated.
Federal health officials have repeatedly dismissed concerns from individuals over the vaccine's efficacy as well as potential adverse effects. They have also failed to recognize the frustrations of Americans, as they were originally told that vaccines were the avenue to return to a state of pre-pandemic normalcy.
Vaccines have been available for over a year, yet places such as D.C. continue to implement coercive mandates nearly two years into the pandemic, refusing to allow individuals to return to the pre-pandemic state — a time when conducting day-to-day activities was not contingent on wearing a mask or providing proof of vaccination or a negative test.
Reader Comments
Aren't vaccines then, interfering with Darwin's natural selection?
Human's interfering again with nature. Doesn't sound environmentally friendly to me, lol.
Vaccines have been available for over a year, yet places such as D.C. continue to implement coercive mandates nearly two years into the pandemic, refusing to allow individuals to return to the pre-pandemic state.Well, it is DC isn't it . . .
It'll be important soon to know Elliot's height and weight.You lost me ?
Perhaps Tommingo would be brave enough to consider Steve Kirsch's excellent piece today summarizing conclusions from the DMED data. [Link] Perhaps Tommingo might make time to view Sen. Ron Johnson's hearing from a week ago.
Oh. That's right. He's a white boy with a big mouth. He doesn't read nor comprehend. Ok. ForgetaboutitElliot.
Will it kill off the unvaccinated? sure, about 1/2 of 1% of those also not smart enough to keep things under control like avoiding stupid contacts, or not taking care of things that make you one of the ones that will make Covid a really bad time for you. But that is just how Darwin works... No need to concern yourself with if it will or won't work. Another one of those things man cannot control.
Elliot Tommingo, director of the Washington, DC Mayor's Office of Veterans Affairs, said it is a "necessary evil" to allow 'Darwinism to kill off" unvaccinated Americans, blaming them for the city's coercive mandates , deeming them "foolish," and accusing them of eating horse dewormer and "their own piss."I wholeheartedly agree with him.
Let Darwin/God sort it out.
A report approved in late January by a large majority rejected the use of certifications to punish the unvaccinated. States are urged to "inform citizens that no one must be vaccinated if they do not want to and to ensure that no one will be discriminated against if they are not vaccinated".
The text, entitled "Covid-19 vaccines: ethical, legal and practical issues ", argues that the concept of a vaccine passport (Green pass) is "contrary to science", in the absence of data on the effectiveness of vaccines in reducing contagiousness and on the duration of acquired immunity, de facto discredits all Governenments executive decrees which penalize the unvaccinated with bans aimed at the 'prevention of SarsCov2', ie the neutralization of infections and contagions. The vaccines approved by the EMA have proved effective in preventing severe forms of Covid (hospitalizations and deaths). Instead, they do not prevent the virus from infecting the body and being transmitted to third parties. This is what emerges from clinical trials, leaflets and studies conducted on the Delta and Omicron variants " . And so don't give no vax.
According to the dossier, "the mutual recognition between EU countries of vaccination certifications would also lapse, which, according to EU legislation, is subject to scientific evidence on the interruption of transmission chains. A week earlier it was the International Committee for the Ethics of Biomedicine (Cieb). The international scientific network created by teachers and experts to promote a critical debate on the political management of the Covid crisis has called for the abolition of the compulsory vaccination for over 50s and the Green pass " .
He called on other countries and international organizations to put pressure on the EuroNazi-Gulags to put an end to the "mass testing of an experimental drug improperly called a vaccine."
And now there are several civic associations that in recent months have presented complaints to the International Criminal Court of The Hague for crimes against humanity.
Such would be "the impositions of treatments with experimental substances with blackmail (deprivation of fundamental rights such as that to work, public services and free movement)", referring to Article 7 of the Statute of the Court.
Are we enough with this madness of the Green pass?