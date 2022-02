© Klaus Meinhardt/Ikon Images

The podcaster's most virulent haters not only don't listen to his show, but are militant in their determination not to let it pollute their circles.It's been a week since Neil Young issued an ultimatum to Spotify: either Joe Rogan goes, or I do.The ensuing battle over content and censorship on the audio streaming platform covered all the usual (and some unusual) territory, the outrage cycling from social media to print to television news and back again. Young pulled his music from the platform and was closely followed by Joni Mitchell; James Blunt hopped on the bandwagon with a joking threat to punish the world with more music if Spotify didn't jettison Rogan; Barry Manilow issued a perplexed statement debunking an unspecified rumour that he might be leaving the platform too. Now, as the dust settles, Rogan remains — but in the wake of the controversy Spotify is making changes. From now on, they promise , any podcast episode that discusses Covid-19 will be tagged with a content warning to "combat misinformation"."To our knowledge," the statement adds, "this content advisory is the first of its kind by a major podcast platform."This is, probably, technically true: in the wild west of podcasting, the practice of content moderation by the platforms themselves is still in its infancy. Slapping a warning label on all things potentially controversial, however, is something we've seen before, in the form of those PARENTAL ADVISORY stickers that titillated young music buyers with the promise of racy lyrics within.To understand Rogan's place in the media ecosystem requires one to grasp first the immense size of his pre-Spotify popularity. Spotify did not give Joe Rogan a platform; Joe Rogan built his own platform, independently and one listener at a time, until he'd created a structure so enviably huge that Spotify was willing to pay $100 million to slap their name on it. The deal that made Spotify Rogan's sole audio distributor was more mergers and acquisitions than research and development:That Rogan could rise to this level of influence is a bitter pill to swallow for those in mainstream media, and not just because he's found immense financial success in an eternally contracting industry. Rogan unironically embodies the spirit of an old-school, shoe-leather sort of reporter who is increasingly rare in elite newsrooms: he finds interesting people, asks them probing questions and lets them talk.Against this backdrop, Rogan does something fairly radical in eschewing the role of authority ("don't listen to me" is a frequent refrain on the podcast) while trusting his audience to draw their own conclusions. It's no wonder that journalists who are part of the mainstream system — what the commentator Wesley Yang calls the "vertically integrated messaging apparatus" — are so often the ones who find him most intolerable.Here is the heart of the campaign to push Rogan off Spotify.What people really want is the symbolic satisfaction of kicking him out of the clubhouse. They had a nice place here, with good music and classy people, and here's Joe Rogan, wearing the wrong clothes, rubbing shoulders with the wrong folks, flouting the etiquette of this rarefied space and generally stinking up the joint.It's less about politics than about class, less about disagreement than disgust, and less about what Rogan actually says than how popular he is for saying it. It's realising that people love him, no matter how much we beg them not to. In the giant fertile chasm between liberal and conservative media, in a vacuum of trust in authority, Joe Rogan has taken root: irreverent, curious, immune to in-group pressure and utterly uncontrollable.